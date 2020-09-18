Listing delayed, but demand sparks three quick offers on Toronto house

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

392 Rhodes Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $879,900

Selling price: $1,051,940

Previous selling prices: $422,500 (2008); $205,000 (2002)

Taxes: $4,246 (2020)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Jenelle Cameron, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

The pandemic derailed plans to list this three-bedroom house in March, but the house finally came to market in June. About 75 visitors toured the home and six brought forward purchase offers within the first week.

The brick house was built in 1920.

“Rhodes is a pretty long street, but this section had two or three sales just before ours, all a bit different – some were semis, some smaller," agent Jenelle Cameron said. “But all were selling well, so we were confident we would do well too.

“We priced it pretty aggressively hoping to get a number of offers – and we did.”

What they got

This two-storey, brick house was built on a 25-foot-by-110-foot lot around 1920. Many of the basic mechanical elements have been replaced over time and the sunken dining room and kitchen have been redesigned.

The kitchen has been completely redesigned.

The family room has double doors to the back yard. The lower-level rec room has one of two full bathrooms.

The agent’s take

“It’s detached, and it has a really unique layout,” Ms. Cameron said.

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

“When you walk in, there’s a living room and you take two steps into the sunken dining room and kitchen. Then, there is a back room you can use as an office or family room, so for a smaller house, it’s unusual.”

The outdoor space also held some surprises. “It had a phenomenal backyard with a huge mural painted on the back of the garage behind them,” Ms. Cameron said.

