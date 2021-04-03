Listing for Don Valley house amid inventory drought makes for quick sale

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

11 Dolan Gate, Toronto

Asking price: $1,599,000 (January, 2021)

Selling price: $1,560,000 (January, 2021)

Taxes: $6,063 (2020)

Days on the market: four

Listing agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

The action

This four-bedroom house would have been listed last spring if not for the sellers’ concerns about inviting strangers inside during the pandemic’s first wave.

In the new year, when listings were sparse, the house hit the market to immediate effect and even before planned weekend tours could start a deal was signed at slightly below asking.

“The sellers asked whether to sell it last year or this year, and I said early this year… which was a good thing. Last year, it would have [sold for] at least $100,000 less,” said agent Bill Thom.

“The market was hot in January.”

What they got

This 50-year-old house has had some recent updates, including new roofing, an interlocking front walkway and an in-ground pool on the 54-by 110-foot lot.

The house has formal living and dining rooms and a separate family room with a gas fireplace and sliding doors to a new deck.

Open this photo in gallery The house boasts an in-ground pool. Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

The basement is an open space with a dry bar separating gaming and recreation areas.

There are two sets of laundry machines, three bathrooms and an attached double garage.

The agent’s take

“It’s well maintained by the original, proud owner and it has a pool,” said Mr. Thom.

“It’s in a convenient location with easy access to the 401, 404 and Don Valley [highways], and there are lots of parks – one behind you and a park nearby with a community centre and tennis courts.”

