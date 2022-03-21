Wisam Mshati/Wisam Mshati

367R Euclid Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,289,000 (February, 2022)

Selling price: $1.69-million (February, 2022)

Previous selling price: $275,000 (June, 2000)

Taxes: $5,963 (2021)

Days on the market: eight

Listing agents: Christian Vermast and Paul Maranger, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

A former dairy stable, the laneway house boasts an open living room and a raised kitchen with skylights.

The action

This laneway house near the bustling shops and bistros of College Street attracted about 30 visitors with its attractive modern redesign of a heritage space. The former dairy stable was toured by a variety of house hunters, including a couple of Florida retirees looking for a Toronto pied-à-terre and local first-time buyers looking for open space.

Within a week a dozen offers landed, all willing to at least meet $1.289-million sticker price. But one bid surpassed all others at $1.69-million, or $401,000 over asking.

“We knew it was a unique property and it would get a lot of attention … but did we know it would get that much attention? No,” said agent Christian Vermast.

“There are more and more laneway homes coming up, but very few are in prime Little Italy and very few are duplexes.”

Wisam Mshati/Wisam Mshati

The owner's suite includes a main floor office with beamed ceilings, new bamboo floors, and stairs leading to the main living area with two bedrooms, an open living room and a raised kitchen.

What they got

This yellow brick building on an 18- by-64-foot lot was built in 1890 to accommodate horses transporting milk for Coopers Canadian Dairy.

In 2015, veteran actor Christopher Heyerdahl hired the architectural firm Sustainable T.O. to redesigned the interior with two modern units, leaving original details intact. Brick walls are exposed in the foyer leading into a one-bedroom unit with open entertaining and cooking quarters.

In the owner’s suite – entered via a side door – a main floor office displays rich, beamed ceilings and new bamboo floors and stair treads to the second floor. That level provides two bedrooms, an open living room and a raised kitchen with skylights. Directly above is a 325-square-foot deck.

Wisam Mshati/Wisam Mshati

The interior was redesigned in 2015 to create two modern units, including a one-bedroom unit with open entertaining and cooking quarters.

The agent’s take

“Although it was renovated, it kept a few historic elements that made it more interesting,” said Mr. Vermast.

“I loved the fact it was at the end of a lane, sheltered by a condo building and literally fifty steps to College Street, but I also loved the rooftop deck. It was a very fabulous, sexy rooftop deck.”

