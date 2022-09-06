Pope Real Estate Ltd.

799 College St., No. 405, Toronto

Asking price: $869,990 (July, 2022)

Selling price: $866,000 (July, 2022)

Previous selling price: $425,129 (October, 2014)

Taxes: $3,425 (2022)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agent: Robin Pope, Pope Real Estate Ltd.

The action

This one-bedroom-plus-den unit is in a six-storey building known as Cube Lofts. It was occupied by a tenant so it was only open to the public for one weekend in late July. It had only three visitors, all end users, and the seller quickly accepted the first offer that came in just shy of the asking price.

“At College and Ossington [streets], there are very few condos in this area, so we didn’t have much competition because it’s mostly houses,” said agent Robin Pope.

“[In this building], units like this don’t come up very often for sale. The last one similar to this one sold last year for $860,000.”

What they got

This eight-year-old unit has a loftlike feel with nine-foot ceilings, south-facing windows, and a 174-square foot terrace with entry points from the bedroom and principal room. The bedroom also has direct access to a five-piece bathroom shared with the den.

The unit is outfitted with hardwood flooring and the kitchen has quartz countertops and an island.

A storage locker and parking spot complete the package. Monthly fees of $808 cover water and heating bills.

The agent’s take

“It’s a very small building with only about 19 units,” Mr. Pope said.

“This was a premium-sized, one-bedroom-and-den unit with 828 square feet and a lovely big terrace, south-facing into the trees. But you can still see, from one end of the terrace, the CN Tower.”

