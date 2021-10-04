Location near busy Lawrence Ave. East hampers home sale

Open this photo in gallery Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

79 Mildenhall Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $2,985,000 (June, 2021)

Selling price: $2,830,000 (July, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $1,555,000 (September, 2007)

Taxes: $11,544 (2020)

Days on the market: 35

Listing agents: Robert Nelson, Nigel Denham and Penny Brown, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery This three-bedroom house sits on a 66- by 150-foot corner lot across from the well-known private Toronto French School. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This three-bedroom house sits on a 66- by 150-foot corner lot across from the well-known private Toronto French School, now rebranded as TFS – Canada’s International School. The traffic and noise on busy Lawrence Avenue East led the agents to list it at a price under $3-million in a neighbourhood where many homes sell for much more. Roughly 30 buyers toured the house and it sold during the sixth week of marketing.

“It’s in Lawrence Park South and it’s an entry into Lawrence Park as a price point,” said agent Robert Nelson.

“The property sat at the corner of Mildenhall and Lawrence Avenue, so that was the biggest challenge and added to the length of time on the market.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The main floor has two separate dining areas, including one with a fireplace. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

About 15 years ago, the two-storey house was gutted and expanded to create 2,489 square feet of living space. There is a built-in garage and walkouts to a wraparound deck from the kitchen and sunken family room.

The main floor has two separate dining areas, including one with a fireplace. The 974-square-foot lower level provides a wet bar near the recreation room and den.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and largest of four bathrooms. Another bedroom has a built-in desk and ladder to a loft area.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The 974-square-foot lower level provides a wet bar near the recreation room and den. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“It’s walkable to private schools, which was important to the buyers, and you could literally just move right in,” said Mr. Nelson.

“It has a beautiful rear yard and a lot of European flare.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.