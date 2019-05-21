Loft in former south Etobicoke distillery scores a quick offer

250 Manitoba St., Ph 809, Toronto
Asking price: $619,000
Selling price: $615,000
Previous selling prices: $300,000 (2014); $285,000 (2010); $280,000 (2008); $264,000 (2007); $148,258 (1999)
Taxes: $2,081 (2018)
Days on the market: Three
Listing agent: Jody Thompson, Re/Max Professionals Inc.
The action
Listing agent Jody Thompson expected a week of marketing would give him enough time this April to find a buyer for this one-bedroom-plus-den penthouse at the Mystic Pointe building. But one of the first few visitors had an offer ready by the third day of exposure.
“Lofts are hot and it was on the penthouse level,” Mr. Thompson said.
“There’s a lack of inventory for this type of product, so they’re getting snapped up. As a matter of fact … it commanded more [money] than a two-bedroom unit next door.”
What they got
Within a condominium community on the former site of McGuinness Distillery, this warehouse was refurbished with two-storey residences, like this penthouse unit with 18-foot ceilings, full height windows and a gas fireplace in the main entertaining and dining area.
Overlooking the space is an open den and a bedroom with a walk-in closet and five-piece bathroom.
Other essentials include a powder room, laundry facilities and a remodelled kitchen with new cabinetry, quartz stone countertops, ceramic floors and stainless steel appliances. A locker and parking provide extra storage.
Monthly fees of $652 pay for water and care of a party room, new gym and rooftop deck.
The agent’s take
“It’s on the larger end for a one-bedroom-plus-den unit,” Mr. Thompson said.
“It has a western view, so you can see the lake and a big park as well, and there are no highway views.”
