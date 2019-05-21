 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate Loft in former south Etobicoke distillery scores a quick offer

Done Deal

Loft in former south Etobicoke distillery scores a quick offer

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Re/Max Professionals Inc.

250 Manitoba St., Ph 809, Toronto

Asking price: $619,000

Selling price: $615,000

Previous selling prices: $300,000 (2014); $285,000 (2010); $280,000 (2008); $264,000 (2007); $148,258 (1999)

Taxes: $2,081 (2018)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agent: Jody Thompson, Re/Max Professionals Inc.

The action

The building is on the site of the former McGuinness Distillery.

Re/Max Professionals Inc.

Listing agent Jody Thompson expected a week of marketing would give him enough time this April to find a buyer for this one-bedroom-plus-den penthouse at the Mystic Pointe building. But one of the first few visitors had an offer ready by the third day of exposure.

“Lofts are hot and it was on the penthouse level,” Mr. Thompson said.

“There’s a lack of inventory for this type of product, so they’re getting snapped up. As a matter of fact … it commanded more [money] than a two-bedroom unit next door.”

What they got

This loft has full-height windows and 18-foot ceilings.

Re/Max Professionals Inc.

Within a condominium community on the former site of McGuinness Distillery, this warehouse was refurbished with two-storey residences, like this penthouse unit with 18-foot ceilings, full height windows and a gas fireplace in the main entertaining and dining area.

Overlooking the space is an open den and a bedroom with a walk-in closet and five-piece bathroom.

Other essentials include a powder room, laundry facilities and a remodelled kitchen with new cabinetry, quartz stone countertops, ceramic floors and stainless steel appliances. A locker and parking provide extra storage.

Monthly fees of $652 pay for water and care of a party room, new gym and rooftop deck.

The agent’s take

The bedroom overlooks the main living area.

Re/Max Professionals Inc.

“It’s on the larger end for a one-bedroom-plus-den unit,” Mr. Thompson said.

“It has a western view, so you can see the lake and a big park as well, and there are no highway views.”

