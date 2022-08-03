Special to The Globe and Mail

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

58 Nesbitt Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $2,095,000 (May, 2022)

Selling price: $2,100,000 (June, 2022)

Previous selling prices: $701,500 (November, 2007); $560,000 (March, 2007); $515,000 (November, 2004); $405,000 (September, 1999)

Taxes: $8,316 (2021)

Days on the market: 10

Listing agent: Elli Davis, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

The home features an open dining area and three separate family rooms. Two are located on the main floor and one is in the basement.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This three-bedroom house sits in Rosedale’s Governor’s Bridge enclave overlooking an extensive ravine system. A single bidder, fond of the local school district, paid $5,000 over the list price.

“It’s more a medium-sized house in a very luxurious area where houses command multi-millions,” said agent Elli Davis.

“There were other [listings], but they were larger and pricier, over $3-million.”

What they got

The kitchen has been redone with marble floors, subway tile backsplashes and stainless-steel appliances.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Situated across from Nesbitt Park and a short walk to Crothers Woods and the ravine pathways, this two-storey house provides 2,200 square feet of living space and parking for two vehicles.

Over the past 10 years, the heating and cooling systems have been replaced and two out of four bathrooms have been remodelled. The kitchen has also been redone with marble floors, subway tile backsplashes and stainless-steel appliances.

There’s an open dining area and three separate family rooms. Two are located on the main floor and one is in the basement.

There is a covered balcony off the primary bedroom and two decks at the back of the 36- by 100-foot lot.

The agent’s take

The home is situated across from Nesbitt Park, just a short walk to Crothers Woods and the ravine pathways.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“The house was in beautiful, move-in condition with a private driveway and beautiful back yard,” Ms. Davis said.

“It’s in proximity to the Bayview Extension, downtown and shops on Bayview [Avenue].”

