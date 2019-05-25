Long game to trade agent’s Toronto home without a garage

59 Felbrigg Ave., Toronto
Asking price: $2,439,800
Selling price: $2.4-million
Taxes: $10,653 (2018)
Days on the market: Five
Listing agents: Nigel Denham and Robert Nelson, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada
The action
For three weeks earlier this year, house hunters scrutinized this two-storey house on a 30-by-130-foot lot, but some potential buyers wouldn’t step foot inside given the absence of a garage on the private driveway. Once relisted in March with $100,000 sliced off the asking price, it sold in less than a week.
“Once you get towards that $3-million price point, nothing is going to move at a dramatic rate,” homeowner and agent Robert Nelson said. “We were also competing with newly built homes that are $2.7-million to $2.9-million.”
What they got
In 2003, this 2,230-square-foot residence was completed with a four-bedroom plan and a 1,170-square-foot basement with a guest room and two recreation areas.
The main floor is largely open concept with a rear sun room and adjacent living room with a fireplace and sliding doors to a south-facing deck. For mealtimes, there is a formal dining space and a modern kitchen with a banquette and bar seating off the peninsula.
There’s a laundry room along with the bedrooms upstairs and four bathrooms, including a master ensuite with a skylight.
The agent’s take
“It was a totally turnkey and fully functioning house,” co-listing agent Nigel Denham said.
“When the seller built it, he wanted volume of interior square footage for his family as opposed to a garage. … One might argue how much utility you actually get out of a garage.”
More importantly, the home is steps to local attractions and landmarks. “It’s in one of the more desirable quadrants of the Cricket Club, pulling in both Yonge Street and the Cricket Club itself, which is a draw for the area,” Mr. Nelson said.
“And it’s within walking proximity to both of those.”
