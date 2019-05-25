 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate Long game to trade agent’s Toronto home without a garage

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Done Deal

Long game to trade agent’s Toronto home without a garage

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

59 Felbrigg Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $2,439,800

Selling price: $2.4-million

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $10,653 (2018)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agents: Nigel Denham and Robert Nelson, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

For three weeks earlier this year, house hunters scrutinized this two-storey house on a 30-by-130-foot lot, but some potential buyers wouldn’t step foot inside given the absence of a garage on the private driveway. Once relisted in March with $100,000 sliced off the asking price, it sold in less than a week.

Open this photo in gallery

Some potential buyers wouldn’t step foot inside this two-storey house given the absence of a garage on the private driveway.

“Once you get towards that $3-million price point, nothing is going to move at a dramatic rate,” homeowner and agent Robert Nelson said. “We were also competing with newly built homes that are $2.7-million to $2.9-million.”

What they got

In 2003, this 2,230-square-foot residence was completed with a four-bedroom plan and a 1,170-square-foot basement with a guest room and two recreation areas.

The main floor is largely open concept with a rear sun room and adjacent living room with a fireplace and sliding doors to a south-facing deck. For mealtimes, there is a formal dining space and a modern kitchen with a banquette and bar seating off the peninsula.

Story continues below advertisement

There’s a laundry room along with the bedrooms upstairs and four bathrooms, including a master ensuite with a skylight.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

There’s a laundry room along with the bedrooms upstairs and four bathrooms, including a master ensuite with a skylight.

“It was a totally turnkey and fully functioning house,” co-listing agent Nigel Denham said.

“When the seller built it, he wanted volume of interior square footage for his family as opposed to a garage. … One might argue how much utility you actually get out of a garage.”

More importantly, the home is steps to local attractions and landmarks. “It’s in one of the more desirable quadrants of the Cricket Club, pulling in both Yonge Street and the Cricket Club itself, which is a draw for the area,” Mr. Nelson said.

“And it’s within walking proximity to both of those.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter