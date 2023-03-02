Jordan Prussky Photography

141 Inglewood Dr., (and 24 Clifton) Toronto

Asking price: $2,795,000 (January, 2023)

Previous asking prices: $2,795,000 (October, 2022); $3,195,000 (April, 2022) * under previous agent

Selling price: $2,425,000 (January, 2023)

Previous selling price: $750,000 (May, 2002)

Taxes: $10,667 (2022)

Property days on market: 92

Listing agent: Dino Capocci, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

This more than 90-year-old house contains two units with separate street-level entrances.Jordan Prussky Photography

This duplex, an oddity in staid Moore Park, and kitty-corner to busy Mount Pleasant Road lingered on the market for months last year, priced at $3.195-million. When a new agent was brought on board, he immediately knocked the price down to $2.795-million.

“Inglewood is a very coveted street in Moore Park, but this is a duplex, so it’s not the same as selling a traditional, single-family home,” Mr. Capocci said.

“Many potential buyers looked at the house with the intention to convert to a single family, but it was just not feasible.”

Over three months, there were a few potential buyers who talked about offers but never made firm commitments. In January, the house was relisted with the asking price unchanged. Finally, two days later, two potential buyers showed interest and a third presented a solid $2.425-million offer.

“It’s a typical case where a house like this sits for 90 days, then all of a sudden when there’s an offer, two other people want it. But there was resistance with getting into multiple offers, which is pretty normal now.”

What they got

The ground-floor unit contains a sunroom with an exit to a patio.Jordan Prussky Photography

This more than 90-year-old house contains two units with separate street-level entrances, two bedrooms, updated kitchens and formal living and dining rooms.

The ground-floor unit also contains a sunroom with an exit to a patio on the 50- by 84-foot corner lot.

The upper suite spans two floors and includes a family room with access to a terrace on the second level.

The basement is unfinished.

The agent’s take

Jordan Prussky Photography

“It does have two addresses … so you’ll never run into your tenants because one entrance is on Inglewood and the other one is on Clifton, so that was a nice draw,” Mr. Capocci said.

“Some houses have no garages, some have mutual drives, so to have a double driveway and two-car garage was a big plus.”