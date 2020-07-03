 Skip to main content
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Lot value drives quick sale of Forest Hill house

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

205 Heath St. W., Toronto

Asking price: $3,995,000

Selling price: $3,995,000

Taxes: $13,980 (2019)

Days on the market: Three

Listing and co-op agents: Elli Davis and John Morrison, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

It was a lengthy process to ready this more than 100 year old house for potential buyers in March, even though its value lay primarily in its location – a 70-foot-by-152-foot lot near Spadina Road and St. Clair Avenue. No open houses were arranged, but several parties toured the home in person. By March 19, there were three offers to purchase.

“Most of the showings were only of the land and backyard, so we all kept our distance and wore gloves,” agent Elli Davis said.

“It’s a very rare offering, so it attracted a lot of interest. I was not surprised it was so well received.”

What they got

The two-storey residence has a traditional four-bedroom plan with formal living and dining rooms, as well as a family room.

The basement is unfinished but has a separate entrance. There’s a private driveway and south-facing backyard with an in-ground pool.

The agent’s take

“Heath Street is a very beautiful street, just steps to Forest Hill Village, St Clair subway, Winston Churchill Park and Spadina Road where all the shops are,” Ms. Davis said.

“A lot of homes in that area have 50-[foot] to 60-foot [frontages] … so to get 70 is certainly desirable.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

