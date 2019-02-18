Love letter seals the deal for tiny Leslieville home

Open this photo in gallery The Weir Team

57 Rhodes Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $739,000

Selling price: $920,057

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $155,000 (1998)

Taxes: $3,502 (2018)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agents: Cameron Weir and Scott Hanton, The Weir Team

The action

Open this photo in gallery This roughly 800-square-foot house built in 1911 sits on a 25-by-110-foot lot with parking pad. The Weir Team

This two-storey residence with just one bedroom and one bathroom was smaller in both size and price point than most homes in family-friendly Leslieville. So nine shoppers, including many first-time buyers, tabled bids in October.

“In this area of Toronto, it is typical for bidding wars to occur almost anytime of the year, especially in the slower months when the supply of great homes is low,” agent Scott Hanton said.

“A young couple purchased the home along with a letter about how they fell in love with each other and then how they fell in love with the house. While it may not have been the deciding factor, it certainly didn’t hurt.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The back patio and deck is accessible from the kitchen. The Weir Team

This roughly 800-square-foot house built in 1911 sits on a 25-by-110-foot lot with a parking pad.

The back patio and deck is accessible from the kitchen and visible from the open living and dining areas. There’s also a gas fireplace.

The agent’s take

“Although the house is tiny and has no basement, the backyard makes up for it,” Mr. Hanton said.

“Perfect perennial plantings and thoughtful landscaping make the deep lot a favourite place to pass the time in the warmer months. Even during the winter, the [new] homeowner will love looking out the large back windows.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.