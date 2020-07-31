Low-ball offers rejected for detached North York home

Open this photo in gallery Sothebys International Realty Canada

39 Davean Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $1,698,000

Selling price: $1,580,000

Taxes: $6,011 (2020)

Days on the market: 34

Listing and co-op agents: Nigel Denham and Robert Nelson, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

For the first week of exposure in April, this two-storey house was completely vacant, but not a single buyer requested to step inside. An online virtual tour with computer-generated staging was posted and some bargain hunters made low-ball verbal offers, which were rejected. More serious shoppers trickled through the house in person in the first half of May.

“The fear was so high, but then it picked up like crazy because people realized new listings are not coming out every week right now, and for how long?” agent Robert Nelson said.

“In that area, we happened to be only one of four properties and we happened to be the lowest priced property, so all those things came together for us.”

What they got

On a 50-foot-by-120-foot lot, this 1,580-square-foot house with a red-brick exterior has hardwood flooring in the living room and four bedrooms upstairs.

Off the kitchen is a dining area with access to a south-facing patio. The lower level recreation room has a dry bar and fireplace.

There’s a central vacuum system and attached garage.

The agent’s take

“It’s a four-bedroom home, but the footprint of the house from front to back is not very deep,” Mr. Nelson said.

“That style in the 60s was all about having a driveway and nice set back from the street, and a good-sized yard.”

