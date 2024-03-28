Open this photo in gallery: Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

278 Bloor St., E., No. 205, Toronto

Asking price: $1.45-million (February, 2024)

Previous asking prices: $1,495,000 (January, 2024); $1,595,000 (November, 2023)

Selling price: $1.45-million (February, 2024)

Previous selling prices: $775,000 (June, 2011); $629,900 (September, 2005); $499,000 (April, 2003); $285,000 (March, 1995)

Taxes: $6,789 (2023)

Days on the market: 91

Listing agent: Elli Davis, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

There are several residential towers in the pocket sandwiched between Bloor Street East and Rosedale Valley Road, but this was one of the few large suites available for purchase late last year. Nevertheless, it took two reductions of the asking price before an offer was made and accepted.

“It wasn’t on the market for a particularly long time especially because it was over December and January when typically, things quiet down a lot,” said agent Elli Davis.

“It did not have a balcony and it was on a lower floor, so if someone wanted a high view or open space outside, this was not for them,” said Ms. Davis. “We had to wait for the right buyer to come along.”

What they got

This roughly 40-year-old unit has an unconventional layout with south-facing windows in the primary bedroom and sunroom, and north-facing windows in the kitchen and secondary bedroom.

The living and dining rooms are separated, and a den can double as a bedroom.

The suite includes laundry machines and two renovated bathrooms.

Monthly fees of $1,916 cover water, heating and cable, as well as concierge and use of building amenities, ranging from a car wash bay to an indoor pool.

The agent’s take

“It was a very lovely suite, all renovated by the owner, who is a designer,” said Ms. Davis.

“You really get more space in these older buildings – this was originally built by Cadillac Fairview in the early eighties – and the building offers a lot of amenities.”

This unit also has two parking spots. “It’s in a great location so you can walk to stores and TTC,” Ms. Davis said.