Low inventory drives buyers to Vaughan home

104 Clovis St., Vaughan, Ont.
Asking price: $1,388,000
Selling price: $1,347,000
Previous selling prices: $652,000 (2010); $472,280 (2006); $108,000 (2003)
Taxes: $6,854 (2019)
Days on the market: 13
Listing agent: Michael Steinman, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.
The action
This two-storey residence in Thornhill Woods was clearly popular, with upwards of 60 private tours requested over about two weeks in January.
“The inventory levels were a bit low, so that was one reason we had so many showings,” agent Michael Steinman said.
“There wasn’t much [else] to see.”
What they got
Several builders created an enclave of townhouses and detached houses in this corner of Vaughan in the early 2000s, including Vogue Homes, which constructed this four-bedroom house with a double garage on a 35-foot-by-114-foot lot.
There are hardwood floors and crown mouldings in most of the principle rooms and the rear family room has a gas fireplace.
There are four bathrooms. The eat-in kitchen is outfitted with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and there is a walkout to the fenced backyard.
The agent’s take
“Vogue Homes only built on a few streets in the area, so they’re not as common, but they’re a pretty good builder, which was a selling feature,” Mr. Steinman said.
“It’s about 2,700 square feet, and in the area, it’s not that common to find a house that size with a main-floor office. All the bedrooms are generous sizes as well.”
