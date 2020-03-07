Low inventory drives buyers to Vaughan home

Open this photo in gallery Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

104 Clovis St., Vaughan, Ont.

Asking price: $1,388,000

Selling price: $1,347,000

Previous selling prices: $652,000 (2010); $472,280 (2006); $108,000 (2003)

Taxes: $6,854 (2019)

Days on the market: 13

Listing agent: Michael Steinman, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The rear family room features a fireplace. Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

This two-storey residence in Thornhill Woods was clearly popular, with upwards of 60 private tours requested over about two weeks in January.

“The inventory levels were a bit low, so that was one reason we had so many showings,” agent Michael Steinman said.

“There wasn’t much [else] to see.”

What they got

Several builders created an enclave of townhouses and detached houses in this corner of Vaughan in the early 2000s, including Vogue Homes, which constructed this four-bedroom house with a double garage on a 35-foot-by-114-foot lot.

There are hardwood floors and crown mouldings in most of the principle rooms and the rear family room has a gas fireplace.

There are four bathrooms. The eat-in kitchen is outfitted with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and there is a walkout to the fenced backyard.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery Many of the rooms have hardwood floors and crown mouldings. Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

“Vogue Homes only built on a few streets in the area, so they’re not as common, but they’re a pretty good builder, which was a selling feature,” Mr. Steinman said.

“It’s about 2,700 square feet, and in the area, it’s not that common to find a house that size with a main-floor office. All the bedrooms are generous sizes as well.”

