Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Low inventory helps Richmond Hill house attract two quick offers

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

505 Palmer Ave., Richmond Hill, Ont.

Asking price: $1,850,000

Selling price: $1,980,000

Previous selling price: $575,000 (1991)

Taxes: $10,635 (2019)

Days on the market: two

Listing agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

Natural light floods an atrium and a breakfast area that is surrounded by windows.

Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

Much like the cautious reopening of public spaces and businesses across the GTA, entry into this four-bedroom house was closely monitored mid-June.

“It was vacant when it was listed – so there was no issue with buyers going in or the sellers afraid of people coming in – but we still followed the strict COVID-19 rules, like wearing masks,” said agent Bill Thom.

“At times, people were waiting outside or would go to the backyard … [because] we did not allow more than one party in the house at the same time, which in the past we would have allowed because the house has three levels.”

Though there was no set offer date, two parties hustled to register bids. “During that time, there was a lack of good supply in Bayview Hill, so my listing came at an opportune time and there was a lot of activity,” said Mr. Thom.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The house has formal living and dining rooms.

Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

Similar to many homes built around Horner Park in the 1990s, this over 4,000-square-foot house has formal living and dining rooms, as well as a separate office and family room with a wet bar and brick fireplace.

Natural light floods an atrium and a breakfast area that is surrounded by windows. There is a walkout to a two-tiered deck and the 55- by 133-foot grounds.

The house has four bathrooms and a laundry room with direct access to the triple garage and partially finished basement. The roof, windows and furnace are recent updates.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The house features a two storey sunroom or atrium.

Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

“It has a beautiful stone front and the inside layout is good,” Mr. Thom said. “[Plus] there’s a very nice, two-storey sunroom or atrium … which is not common.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

