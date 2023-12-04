Open this photo in gallery: Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

15 McDonald Cres., Newcastle, Ont.

Asking price: $749,900 (September 2023)

Selling price: $871,000 (September 2023)

Previous selling price: $307,419 (November 2014); $104,800 (November 2013)

Taxes: $4,468 (2023)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agent: Dominika Stollar, Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The property sits in the growing town of Newcastle, about 80 kilometres east of downtown Toronto.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

Agent Dominika Stollar’ said her rationale for posting this three-bedroom house for $749,900 this fall was twofold: to minimize disruption to the seller’s daily schedule and maximize the number of buyers.

“We felt like, once people were back to school and back to somewhat of a regular routine, we would have a good amount of traffic and interest,” said Ms. Stollar. “And that’s exactly what happened.”

“Inventory levels in Newcastle were quite low at the time, so we were hoping that would work to our advantage - and it did.”

Nearly 30 parties toured the property, which sits in the growing town of Newcastle, about 80 kilometres east of downtown Toronto. Seven offers were tabled on the offer date. The eventual buyer bid $871,000 with a November close.

“I felt we’d have three or four offers, so the fact we got seven was just icing on the cake,” Ms. Stollar said.

“The property itself is about ten years old and it had virtually zero wear and tear, so it was pretty much in new condition, and that really resonated with buyers and is why we got such a great number.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The eat-in kitchen has sliding doors to a deck and a custom pergola on the 33-by-107-foot lot.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

This two-storey house has 1,476 square feet of living space and an unfinished basement.

There are nine-foot ceilings, hardwood flooring and pot lights in the dining room and living room, which also has a gas fireplace.

The eat-in kitchen has sliding doors to a deck and a custom pergola on the 33-by-107-foot lot.

The home has three bathrooms and a built-in garage.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: There are nine-foot ceilings, hardwood flooring and pot lights in the dining room and living room, which also has a gas fireplace.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

“For anyone looking for a quieter, small-town feel, Newcastle is becoming quite the destination for that,” said Ms. Stollar.

“And the proximity to the GTA and the rest of Durham [region] is fantastic because it’s on the 401 [highway] corridor, and also easy access to the 115 and 407 [highways].”