// //

Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Low list price brings in five offers for Vaughan home

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

103 Coltrane Dr., Vaughan, Ont.

Asking price: $1,688,000 (August, 2021)

Selling price: $2.025-million (August, 2021)

Taxes: $6,706 (2021)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agent: Michael Steinman, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

Formal entertaining and dining areas tucked in on the sides of the front foyer.

Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

Agent Michael Steinman listed this detached house for $1.688-million, but he said he believed it would fetch about $1.9-million due to its location backing onto a woodlot near North Thornhill Community Centre. In the end, a bid of $2,025,000 won out over four other offers for the property.

“There were only two other detached homes in the area, and this one was the only one on a ravine lot,” Mr. Steinman said.

“So, I expected lots of activity but didn’t expect the price [we got].”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

There are four bedrooms.

Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

This two-storey house in a 20-year-old subdivision has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Off the front foyer is an enclosed office and formal entertaining and dining areas. There’s a more casual family room to the rear of the main floor and recreation space on the lower level. Both spaces have fireplaces.

The eat-in kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a granite-topped breakfast bar and double doors to a south-facing deck and hot tub.

There’s also an attached double garage on the 45-foot-by-97-foot lot.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The house has a large deck with hot tub. It also backs onto a ravine.

Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

“The layout is really good, and it has one of the largest family rooms in this area as it’s 20 [feet] by 14 feet,” Mr. Steinman said.

“It’s a desirable neighbourhood close to everything – three public schools, including one high school, lots of parks, public transit and shopping.”

For sale in this area

View similar listings below. Clicking on the map will take you to the listings below.

Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1495000.00
39 PEPPERBERRY RD, Vaughan, Ontario
FOREST HILL REAL ESTATE INC.
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
2
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Rarely Available Detached Three-Bedroom Raised Bungalow With Double-Car Garage In Thornhill Woods! Hardwood Floors, Large Family/Great Room With Gas Fireplace! Spacious Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances And Breakfast Area Overlooking Backyard. Full Basement Which Can Be Easily Finished For Extra Living Space. Quiet Street Close To Schools, Parks, Public Transportation And Community Centre. No Offer Date!! Offers Anytime!**** EXTRAS **** S/S Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, B/I Microwave. Washer/Dryer, All Electric Light Fixtures, All Existing Window Coveirngs. Hwt (Rental) (id:31729)
Listing ID N5381062
Salesperson MICHAEL SHAWN STEINMAN
Brokerage FOREST HILL REAL ESTATE INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1299000.00
114 AUTUMN HILL BLVD, Vaughan, Ontario
5I5J REALTY INC.
Bedrooms
5
Bathrooms
4
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Absolutely Gorgeous Home In High Demand Patterson Community, Tons Of Upgrades. Over 2200 Sq. Ft. Open Concept, Fresh Paint, Stone Flooring On Main Flr & Oak On Second, Luxury Modern Kitchen With Quartz Counter Top & Gas Stove, All Stainless Steel Appliances, 9 Feet Smooth Ceiling On Main Flr. New Roof, Finished Basement With Recreation & Multi Media Rm, Double Layer B/I Sound Insulation, Walking Distance To Schools, Community Centre, Park & Golf Course.**** EXTRAS **** Hwt(R), Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer, All Elfs & All Window Coverings, Cac, Central Vac, Garage Opener And Remote. (id:31729)
Listing ID N5398575
Salesperson NIKI YU
Brokerage 5I5J REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
2158000.00
51 KNIGHTSHADE DR, Vaughan, Ontario
LIVING REALTY INC.
Bedrooms
5
Bathrooms
5
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Absolutely Spectacular Dream Home Backing To Beautiful Pond & Ravine. Lovely 3282Sqft 4 Bdrm 3 Ensuites Home, 9' Ceiling On G/F, H/W Floor Throughout, Modern Chef's Kitchen W/ Granite Counters, S.S Appliances. Above Ground W/O Bsmt W/ Entertainment Recrm, Nanny's Rm & Bath. Family Rm/Master Br/Kitchen Look Out To Peaceful Ravine & Veritable Pond. Walk To Seceral Parks, Schools, Plaza, Bus & Richmond Hill Country Club. $150K Upgrade & Reno.**** EXTRAS **** All Elf, All Wdw Covers, Gas Cooktop, Stove, Exhaust Fan, D/W, Wash&Dryer, Cac, Cvac, Jacuz Tub, Gdo + Rem., Alarm Sys.Excl: (Frnt Foyer Chandlr., Fridge In Kitch.)Would Be Replaced By Owner's Choice Before Closing, Hef(Rental/Sch Attached) (id:31729)
Listing ID N5381482
Salesperson BONNIE B. WAN
Brokerage LIVING REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1000000.00
21 HARMONY RD, Vaughan, Ontario
ROYAL LEPAGE RCR REALTY
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
3
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Premium End Unit Townhome In Highly Desired Dufferin Hills! Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Storey Greenpark End Unit Attached At The Garage - Feels Like A Detached Home! Quiet Family Neighborhood Yet Within Walking Distance Of Restaurants, Shops, Parks, Schools & Leisure Facilities. Endless Possibilities With Full Unfinished Bsmt. Large Garage W/Access To Backyard. Ideally Located Within Min Of Hwy 7/407/404/400 & Transit/Go Train.**** EXTRAS **** Enjoy Sunrise In The Private Backyard And Sunsets From The Front Balcony. Includes: Fridge, Stove, Washer, Dryer, Broadloom Where Laid, All Window Coverings, All Electric Light Fixtures. Hwt (R) Main Fl Windows Positioned For Max Privacy (id:31729)
Listing ID N5378059
Salesperson MICHAEL DORRIAN
Brokerage ROYAL LEPAGE RCR REALTY
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1598800.00
114 DERRYWOOD DR, Vaughan, Ontario
RIGHT AT HOME REALTY INC.
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
4
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
In Demand Dufferin Hill! Quiet Street Facing Park! Trails Right Across The Street. Partial Stone Front, Main Hall Wainscotting, California Shutters. Kitchen W/Eat-In Area & Extended Cupboards,Walk Out To Large Private Backyard Oasis. Direct Entry To Garage. Professionally Finished Basement With Bar, Fitness Room, Sauna. Roof Done 2016, Furnace 2021. Ideal Location & Walk To Go Station.Close To Schools, Parks & All Amenities.A Must See!**** EXTRAS **** Kitchen Appliances, Washer/Dryer, Window Coverings, Elfs. Hot Water Tank Is Rental. (id:31729)
Listing ID N5390367
Salesperson LARRY VINOGRADSKY
Brokerage RIGHT AT HOME REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
999900.00
74 BELVIA DR, Vaughan, Ontario
CENTURY 21 HERITAGE GROUP LTD.
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
4
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Stunning, Renovated Top To Bottom Semi In The Heart Of Dufferin Hill. New Hardwood Floors Throughout, Smooth Ceilings, New Kitchen With Quartz Countertops And S/S Appliances, New Bathrooms. Newly Extended Interlock Driveway - Fits 3 Cars. Cozy, Private Backyard.**** EXTRAS **** Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer. Hot Water Tank Rental @ $35.54 A Month. (id:31729)
Listing ID N5398688
Salesperson ALINA POCK
Brokerage CENTURY 21 HERITAGE GROUP LTD.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1099000.00
233 ROYAL APPIAN CRES, Vaughan, Ontario
SUTTON GROUP-ADMIRAL REALTY INC.
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
4
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Absolute Stunning, One Of The Largest, Over 2700Sf Of Living Space 4 Bd Semi-Det Freehold Home Located On The Quiet Part Of The St In The Desirable Dufferin Hill Community!$$$ Upgrades, Bright,Spacious,Grand Foyer Entry W/Double Glass Doors,Circular Oak Staircase,Gourmet Modern Kitchen W/Granite C-Tops;Elegant Living & Dining Room;G-Fireplace In Family Rm;P-Lights;Hardwd Flrs;5Pc Master Ensuite;Large Bedrooms, Finished Bsmt W/Huge Open Concept Rec&3Pc Bath**** EXTRAS **** Extra Deep Lot W/Big Deck,No Sidewalk, Dir.Access To Garage. This Beautiful Home Is Pride Of Ownership, See 3D! All Existing:S/S Fridge,Stove,Hood,Dishwasher;Washer/Dryer,All Existing Elf's,Window Coverings,Cac,Garage Door Opener&Remts. (id:31729)
Listing ID N5399287
Salesperson MARINA YUSUFOV
Brokerage SUTTON GROUP-ADMIRAL REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1529888.00
112 TRAFALGAR SQ, Vaughan, Ontario
CENTURY 21 HERITAGE GROUP LTD.
Bedrooms
6
Bathrooms
4
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Lowest Price Detach House In The Entire Prestigious Uplands Area In Thornhill. Private Corner Lot W/ Amazing Curb Appeal, Extensive Landscaping, Fencing And Interlocking Driveway. Separate Entrance To Self-Contained 2 Bdrm Bsmt Apt With Living Room. 2 Laundry Rooms. Well Cared For By Original Owner, And Waiting For Your Own Personal Touch. Minutes To Highway 407, Viva, Promenade Mall, Schools, Restaurants, Places Of Worship Etc.**** EXTRAS **** Fridge(2)Stove(2),B/I Dishwasher, Window Coverings, Elf, Cvac + Attachment, Gdo W/ Remote, 2 Laundry Rooms, Roof, Furnace, Cac, Windows All Updated In The Last 10 Years, As Per Seller. Hot Water Tank (Rental). No Survey. (id:31729)
Listing ID N5392526
Salesperson MARILYN TURTON
Brokerage CENTURY 21 HERITAGE GROUP LTD.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
2688888.00
9 GLENFOREST DR, Vaughan, Ontario
RE/MAX HALLMARK FIRST GROUP REALTY LTD.
Bedrooms
6
Bathrooms
5
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Must See -$$$$'s Spent On Elegant Updates, A++ Curb Appeal, Main Floor Mudroom W/Access To 3 Car Garage, 5+1 Beds, 5 Baths, 9Ft Ceilings, Pot Lights, Main Flr Office, Huge Skylight, H.Wood Flrs, Gas F.Place, Chef's Kitchen W/Top Of The Line S.S Viking Appliances, Cambria Quartz. Open Living/Dining Rm. Large Master W/5Pcs Ensuite. Fin.Bsmnt W/Sep Ent, 1 Bed Rm & 3Pcs Bath. Landscaped With Flagstone Porch/B.Yard Patio. Minutes To Shopping, Rest, 407, Schools.**** EXTRAS **** Access To Garage From Inside The Home, Mud Room,Huge Skylight, New Roof 2020, Metal Garage Doors, All Appliances, Windowing Window Coverings, Electric Light Fixtures, Garage Dr Openers, Central Vac, A/C. Exclude: Curtains In Master Bedroom. (id:31729)
Listing ID N5397430
Salesperson MICHAEL DIGIOVANNI
Brokerage RE/MAX HALLMARK FIRST GROUP REALTY LTD.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
2450000.00
10 OAKHURST DR, Vaughan, Ontario
CENTURY 21 HERITAGE GROUP LTD.
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
5
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Beautiful Well Maintained Detached Home In High Demand Wesmount/Wilshire Nhbrhd. Approx 3450 Sqft. Above Ground With Impressive Design & Functional Layout. Over 9 Ft Clg On Main Fl. Cozy Family Rm W/See Through Fireplace, Large Combined Living/Dining Area Great For Ent. Library On Main Fl. Upgraded Kitchen W/Quartz Countertops & High End Miele Appl, Which Opens To Large Patio Deck W/Napoleon Gas Bbq & Fire Table. Fin Bsmt W/Great Size Rec Rm. Music Rm.**** EXTRAS **** All Elfs, All Window Covering, All Appls,4 Bose Spkrs In Rec Room, Shed, Napoleon Gas Bbq And Firepit. Close To 407.Located Within Walking Distance Of Parks, School, No Frills, Walmart & Promenade. Excludes 5 Planters. See Other Information (id:31729)
Listing ID N5383274
Salesperson SANJEEV CHANDNA
Brokerage CENTURY 21 HERITAGE GROUP LTD.
View on realtor.ca

The trademarks REALTOR®, REALTORS®, and the REALTOR® logo are controlled by CREA and identify real estate professionals who are members of CREA.

