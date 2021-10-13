Low list price brings in five offers for Vaughan home

Open this photo in gallery Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

103 Coltrane Dr., Vaughan, Ont.

Asking price: $1,688,000 (August, 2021)

Selling price: $2.025-million (August, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $6,706 (2021)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agent: Michael Steinman, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery Formal entertaining and dining areas tucked in on the sides of the front foyer. Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

Agent Michael Steinman listed this detached house for $1.688-million, but he said he believed it would fetch about $1.9-million due to its location backing onto a woodlot near North Thornhill Community Centre. In the end, a bid of $2,025,000 won out over four other offers for the property.

“There were only two other detached homes in the area, and this one was the only one on a ravine lot,” Mr. Steinman said.

“So, I expected lots of activity but didn’t expect the price [we got].”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery There are four bedrooms. Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

This two-storey house in a 20-year-old subdivision has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Story continues below advertisement

Off the front foyer is an enclosed office and formal entertaining and dining areas. There’s a more casual family room to the rear of the main floor and recreation space on the lower level. Both spaces have fireplaces.

The eat-in kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a granite-topped breakfast bar and double doors to a south-facing deck and hot tub.

There’s also an attached double garage on the 45-foot-by-97-foot lot.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The house has a large deck with hot tub. It also backs onto a ravine. Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

“The layout is really good, and it has one of the largest family rooms in this area as it’s 20 [feet] by 14 feet,” Mr. Steinman said.

“It’s a desirable neighbourhood close to everything – three public schools, including one high school, lots of parks, public transit and shopping.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.