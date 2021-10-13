Low list price brings in five offers for Vaughan home

103 Coltrane Dr., Vaughan, Ont.
Asking price: $1,688,000 (August, 2021)
Selling price: $2.025-million (August, 2021)
Taxes: $6,706 (2021)
Days on the market: Three
Listing agent: Michael Steinman, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.
The action
Agent Michael Steinman listed this detached house for $1.688-million, but he said he believed it would fetch about $1.9-million due to its location backing onto a woodlot near North Thornhill Community Centre. In the end, a bid of $2,025,000 won out over four other offers for the property.
“There were only two other detached homes in the area, and this one was the only one on a ravine lot,” Mr. Steinman said.
“So, I expected lots of activity but didn’t expect the price [we got].”
What they got
This two-storey house in a 20-year-old subdivision has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.
Off the front foyer is an enclosed office and formal entertaining and dining areas. There’s a more casual family room to the rear of the main floor and recreation space on the lower level. Both spaces have fireplaces.
The eat-in kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a granite-topped breakfast bar and double doors to a south-facing deck and hot tub.
There’s also an attached double garage on the 45-foot-by-97-foot lot.
The agent’s take
“The layout is really good, and it has one of the largest family rooms in this area as it’s 20 [feet] by 14 feet,” Mr. Steinman said.
“It’s a desirable neighbourhood close to everything – three public schools, including one high school, lots of parks, public transit and shopping.”
