Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

14 Manor Haven Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $1,149,900 (August, 2022)

Selling price: $1,565,000 (September, 2022)

Taxes: $5,826 (2022)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Shane Giddens, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

The 2,163-square-foot house comes with a combined living and dining area.Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

The action

This three-bedroom bungalow on a 45- by 110-foot lot across from Prince Charles Park had had location working for it. That gave agent Shane Giddens the confidence to set a low asking price and a fixed offer date after Labour Day.

“Holding back offers in a shifting market signalled to buyers that this property was unique, special, and worth competing for,” Mr. Giddens said.

“There were two other homes on the market, including one that had gone through a series of price reductions, and at the time, it was almost 90 days on the market at its current price.”

There were 90 visitors to the property and eight came back with purchase offers, though at widely different levels. One bid came in under the $1,149,900 list price, but another came in $415,100 above – at $1.565-million.

“I believe the sellers achieved more than they would have if they had come to the market with a traditional pricing strategy,” Mr. Giddens said.

“We probably would have listed it in the mid $1.5-million and seen offers well below that number, if any at all.”

The house has a 1950s layout with a traditional eat-in kitchen.Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

What they got

This 2,163-square-foot house has a 1950s layout, with a traditional eat-in kitchen and combined living and dining area. The largest bedroom is above the garage and has a walk-in closet and the smallest of the home’s three bathrooms.

The basement provides a guest bedroom and a games room.

The agent’s take

“It widens to 83 feet at the rear, which opened all sorts of possibilities, and the location across from the park is definitely coveted,” Mr. Giddens said.

“The home itself was well loved and cared for, beautiful in its own right, but it presented opportunities for someone to do some renovations or a new build.”