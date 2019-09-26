Low-priced suite near Toronto’s Massey Creek sells in a day

3 Massey Square, No. 308, Toronto
Asking price: $329,900
Selling price: $327,000
Previous selling prices: $215,000 (2017); $118,000 (2013)
Taxes: $810 (2018)
Days on the market: One
Listing agent: Jenelle Cameron, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.
The action
This updated, one-bedroom suite is within a 10-minute walk of the Massey Creek green space, a golf course and Victoria Park subway station, but most visitors who visited in early June were likely drawn by the low $329,900 price tag.
“It’s really a first-time buyer’s home because it’s so inexpensive,” agent Jenelle Cameron said.
“There were quite a few [units] for sale in there. My seller had done pretty extensive renovations, so it looked amazing because a lot of the units have not been renovated.”
What they got
The previous owner of this third-floor suite recently replaced its original 1970s decor with new laminate flooring throughout and a more updated bathroom and kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances.
The layout is fairly modern with the dining area open to a larger entertaining space with a balcony at one end.
The unit also comes with laundry machines and parking. Monthly fees are $555 to cover utility and cable costs, as well as 24-hour security, pool and gym.
The agent’s take
“This unit had a nice view because there’s a ravine at the back of the building,” Ms. Cameron said.
“[Also], the seller did the kitchen and added different closet doors, so little touches like that make such a huge difference.”
