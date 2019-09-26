 Skip to main content

Low-priced suite near Toronto's Massey Creek sells in a day

Done Deal

Low-priced suite near Toronto’s Massey Creek sells in a day

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

3 Massey Square, No. 308, Toronto

Asking price: $329,900

Selling price: $327,000

Previous selling prices: $215,000 (2017); $118,000 (2013)

Taxes: $810 (2018)

Days on the market: One

Listing agent: Jenelle Cameron, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

The house has new laminate flooring throughout.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

This updated, one-bedroom suite is within a 10-minute walk of the Massey Creek green space, a golf course and Victoria Park subway station, but most visitors who visited in early June were likely drawn by the low $329,900 price tag.

“It’s really a first-time buyer’s home because it’s so inexpensive,” agent Jenelle Cameron said.

“There were quite a few [units] for sale in there. My seller had done pretty extensive renovations, so it looked amazing because a lot of the units have not been renovated.”

What they got

The updated kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The previous owner of this third-floor suite recently replaced its original 1970s decor with new laminate flooring throughout and a more updated bathroom and kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances.

The layout is fairly modern with the dining area open to a larger entertaining space with a balcony at one end.

The unit also comes with laundry machines and parking. Monthly fees are $555 to cover utility and cable costs, as well as 24-hour security, pool and gym.

The agent’s take

The dining area opens to a balcony at one end.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

“This unit had a nice view because there’s a ravine at the back of the building,” Ms. Cameron said.

“[Also], the seller did the kitchen and added different closet doors, so little touches like that make such a huge difference.”

