90 Edmund Seager Dr., Vaughan, Ont.

Asking price: $1,498,800 (April, 2022)

Selling price: $1.85-million (April, 2022)

Previous selling prices: $484,000 (February, 2004); $400,000 (March, 1997)

Taxes: $7,269 (2021)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agents: Andre Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

This four-bedroom house was posted for sale in April with a low $1.5-million price tag designed to fire up buyers and perhaps surpass the price paid for a neighbouring house a few months earlier.

“There was a recent comparable on the street that sold for $1.75-million in January, but my listing was better with a renovated kitchen, so I expected to get at least $50,000 or $100,000 more,” said agent Andre Kutyan.

“There was quite a bit of inventory in the area, but in that little pocket, there was not much.”

Five initial bids were received, with one negotiated up to $1.85-million. “We missed the peak of the market,” Mr. Kutyan said. “This was after a couple of interest rate increases from the Bank of Canada, so buyer sentiment had changed.

“I had a frank conversation with the agent with the top offer and said, ‘If we don’t get $1.85-million, we aren’t going to sell.’ So, they put it on paper.”

What they got

This 37-year-old house has a traditional two-storey plan with a double garage, and a rear deck and yard on the 44- by 108-foot lot.

There is a dining room and three entertaining areas, including one in the 1,472-square-foot basement.

The eat-in kitchen was recently redone with custom cabinets, quartzite finishes and oak flooring.

The largest bedroom has a sitting room and a six-piece ensuite. The other three bathrooms are shared.

The agent’s take

“The house was over 3,100 square feet, so to get that kind of size for that price point is tough,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“And the area has a lot to offer because you’re fairly centrally located in York Region. The Promenade [Mall] is right there, and you’re not far from the 400, 404 and 407 [highways] as well.”

