Lower price finally finds buyer for upscale Toronto townhouse

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Lower price finally finds buyer for upscale Toronto townhouse

Sydnia Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

209C Randolph Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $1,879,900 (November, 2020)

Previous asking price: $2,050,000 (June, 2020); $1,998,800 (August, 2020); $1,950,000 (September, 2020)

Story continues below advertisement

Selling price: $1,750,000 (January, 2021)

Taxes: $7,886 (2020)

Days on the market: N/A

Listing agents: Nigel Denham and Robert Nelson, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery

Potential buyers who proved most interested in the property were 'a combination of locals or people coming from the city, out of condominiums, looking for a bit more space.'

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This freehold townhouse without a private yard stood out in a neighbourhood made up mainly of detached single-family homes on their own little patch of ground. The difficulty in finding a buyer led to three drops in the asking price over several months. The first purchase offer, of $1.75-million, came after it was finally taken off the market and offered for lease.

“In that price point, you’re almost getting land value or a tiny three-bedroom bungalow in various levels of decay,” agent Nigel Denham said, “whereas this was a large four-bedroom, three-bath home with a good volume of space and everything was 13 years new.”

Potential buyers who proved most interested in the property were “a combination of locals or people coming from the city, out of condominiums, looking for a bit more space.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The three-storey townhouse has an elevator, a finished basement with heated floors and a small maintenance-free terrace.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This three-storey townhouse has an elevator, a finished basement with heated floors, a small maintenance-free terrace and direct access to a tandem two-car garage.

The main floor is open concept with the foyer between the den and living room. Set further back is a dining area and kitchen anchored by a large island with a breakfast bar and built-in wine fridge.

Monthly fees of $210 cover lawn care and snow removal.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The primary bedroom takes up the entire third floor.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The primary bedroom takes up the entire third floor with “a wonderful volume of space with room for a den or home office,” Mr. Denham said.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies