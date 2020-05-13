Luxury Casa condo in Toronto sells swiftly in early March

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage Urban Realty

33 Charles St. E., No. 4402, Toronto

Asking price: $1,740,000

Selling price: $1,740,000

Previous selling price: $1,450,000 (2016); $1,395,000 (2011); $1,218,095 (2010)

Taxes: $6,432 (2019)

Days on the market: two

Listing agent: Christopher Kowal, Royal LePage Urban Realty

The action

The entertainment area has a gas fireplace.

At the Casa building, several units sold in the $1.3-million range in 2019, but this corner unit had two-bedrooms and a den and nothing as large had sold in the building since 2017. Only a handful of tours were done before a firm bid was placed in early March.

“[Units] of that size and price [usually] take upwards of 30 days to sell,” said agent Christopher Kowal.

“I was surprised it sold that quickly because … there’s a much smaller demographic that’s looking for units that size and of that price.”

What they got

The Scavolini kitchen is crafted with black, high gloss cabinetry, quartz counter tops and a waterfall edge island.

Near the top of the 10-year-old tower, this 1,450-square-foot suite has 10-foot ceilings and window walls with views to the east and south. There’s also a 436-square-foot wraparound balcony with a gas hookup, decking and five walkouts, including one from the den.

The entertainment area has a gas fireplace. The Scavolini kitchen is crafted with black, high gloss cabinetry, quartz counter tops and a waterfall edge island.

The unit comes with ensuite laundry facilities and a parking spot. Monthly fees of $1,107 cover water and heating and the use of an outdoor pool and fitness, media and party rooms.

The agent’s take

The interior design is both fashionable and functional.

“Balconies at Casa are all completely wrap around, and all the outer walls are completely glass,” Mr. Kowal said.

“So, it has unobstructed south views of the entire city and lake.”

The interior design was also fashionable and functional, including a master bathroom with frosted glass walls and doors. “Having a separate toilet stall inside the bathroom is a real plus and all the translucent glass gives it an aqueous feeling,” said Mr. Kowal.

