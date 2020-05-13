 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Luxury Casa condo in Toronto sells swiftly in early March

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Royal LePage Urban Realty

33 Charles St. E., No. 4402, Toronto

Asking price: $1,740,000

Selling price: $1,740,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $1,450,000 (2016); $1,395,000 (2011); $1,218,095 (2010)

Taxes: $6,432 (2019)

Days on the market: two

Listing agent: Christopher Kowal, Royal LePage Urban Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The entertainment area has a gas fireplace.

Royal LePage Urban Realty

At the Casa building, several units sold in the $1.3-million range in 2019, but this corner unit had two-bedrooms and a den and nothing as large had sold in the building since 2017. Only a handful of tours were done before a firm bid was placed in early March.

“[Units] of that size and price [usually] take upwards of 30 days to sell,” said agent Christopher Kowal.

“I was surprised it sold that quickly because … there’s a much smaller demographic that’s looking for units that size and of that price.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The Scavolini kitchen is crafted with black, high gloss cabinetry, quartz counter tops and a waterfall edge island.

Royal LePage Urban Realty

Near the top of the 10-year-old tower, this 1,450-square-foot suite has 10-foot ceilings and window walls with views to the east and south. There’s also a 436-square-foot wraparound balcony with a gas hookup, decking and five walkouts, including one from the den.

The entertainment area has a gas fireplace. The Scavolini kitchen is crafted with black, high gloss cabinetry, quartz counter tops and a waterfall edge island.

The unit comes with ensuite laundry facilities and a parking spot. Monthly fees of $1,107 cover water and heating and the use of an outdoor pool and fitness, media and party rooms.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The interior design is both fashionable and functional.

Royal LePage Urban Realty

“Balconies at Casa are all completely wrap around, and all the outer walls are completely glass,” Mr. Kowal said.

“So, it has unobstructed south views of the entire city and lake.”

The interior design was also fashionable and functional, including a master bathroom with frosted glass walls and doors. “Having a separate toilet stall inside the bathroom is a real plus and all the translucent glass gives it an aqueous feeling,” said Mr. Kowal.

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct

For sale in this area

View similar listings below. Clicking on the map will take you to the listings below.

Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1150000.00
66 ST NICHOLAS ST, Toronto, Ontario
RE/MAX HALLMARK REALTY LTD.
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
2
Building Type
Condo/Strata
Property Type
Single Family
Rare Victorian Style Townhomes On Quiet Street, Steps To Yonge And Bloor. Sun Filled Open Concept Living/Dining Area W/ 10 Ft Ceilings, Wood-Burning Fireplace New Insert (2020), W/O To Large Balcony Overlooking Private Courtyard, Engineered Hardwood Thruout (2020), Modern Eat In Kitchen, Lrg Master Bdrm W/ His/Her Closets, Semi En-Suite & Balcony, Steps To Transit, Yorkville/Yonge/Bloor Communities, Parks, Restaurants, All Amenities 100% Walk Score**** EXTRAS **** Maintenance Fee Include Rogers Cable Tv Package. B/I Dw, B/I Microwave, Stove, Fridge, Stacked Front Loading Washer/Dryer (2019), New Light Fixtures & Thermostats Thruout (2020), 1 Pkg, One Of Largest Lockers In Complex (id:31729)
Listing ID C4749867
Salesperson MARY JO GIOVANNA VRADIS
Brokerage RE/MAX HALLMARK REALTY LTD.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
770000.00
#1404 -35 BALMUTO ST, Toronto, Ontario
SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY CANADA
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
2
Building Type
Condo/Strata
Property Type
Single Family
Vacant! A Prime Yonge & Bloor Location, Steps To Yorkville Luxury Shops, Restaurants, Museums, Movie Theatre, Library, Manulife Centre Mall & The University Of Toronto! This Spacious 1+1 Bed/ 2 Bath North East Corner Unit Has A Den That Can Be Used As A Second Bedroom. 828 Square Feet Of Interior Space (77 Sq. Meters), An Open Concept Layout, 9' Ceiling, Hardwood Floors, Full Size Appliances, Proper Dining Space, Master That Easily Fits A King Bed & Locker.**** EXTRAS **** Walk Score 100, Accessible To All Subway Lines & 4 Stops To The Financial District. Inclusions: Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave Oven, Washer/Dryer, All Existing Window Coverings And All Electrical Fixtures. No Exclusions. (id:31729)
Listing ID C4734036
Salesperson SAMANTHA THOMSON
Brokerage SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY CANADA
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
889000.00
#1401 -21 BALMUTO ST, Toronto, Ontario
HARVEY KALLES REAL ESTATE LTD.
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
2
Building Type
Condo/Strata
Property Type
Single Family
Fantastic Opportunity In Yorkville's Boutique Crystal Blu Condos! Offering Almost 800 Sqft Of Spacious Living W/ Soaring 10Ft Ceilings & Terrific Views Of Yonge/Bloor. The Open Concept Eat-In Scavolini Kitch Has Granite Counters & Custom Millwork W/ High End S/S Appliances Open To Spacious Living Area (Featuring Newly Added Chic Light Fixtures/Smart Lighting Syst) & Walk-Out Balcony. Master Offers Custom B/Ins For W/In Closet + En-Suite & Sizable 2nd Bedrm****** EXTRAS **** **W/ Add'l Bathroom. Literally Steps To All That Yorkville Has To Offer- Iconic Eataly, Newly Renoed Manulife Centre, Shops, Ttc, Parking & Locker. Liebherr Fridge/Freezer, Porter & Charles Dishwasher & Oven/Cooktop, Washer & Dryer. (id:31729)
Listing ID C4755482
Salesperson ADAM DAVID WEINER
Brokerage HARVEY KALLES REAL ESTATE LTD.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
719000.00
#902 -44 ST JOSEPH ST, Toronto, Ontario
BOSLEY REAL ESTATE LTD.
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
1
Building Type
Condo/Strata
Property Type
Single Family
Condo Polo Ii, This Unit Is Oversized In Today's Market @ 730 Sq Ft! Beautiful Flr To Clg Wdws For Great Light, Hdwd Fllrs T/O, Granite Countertops, Sep Shower, West Facing Great View Of Campus & Queens Pk, The Spacious 1 Br Plus True Den, Which Is Presently Used As A Second Bedroom, 2 Lockers, Parking Spot, 24 Hr Security; Outdr Pool And Patio; Bbq Area; Indr Hot Tub; Sauna; Modern Gym And Change Rooms, Best Neighbourhood And Simply Enjoy!**** EXTRAS **** Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer, Note 2 Lockers And Parking, Elf, Gb&E, (id:31729)
Listing ID C4733204
Salesperson MICHAEL TAR
Brokerage BOSLEY REAL ESTATE LTD.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
839000.00
#203 -57 ST JOSEPH ST, Toronto, Ontario
RIGHT AT HOME REALTY INC.
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
1
Building Type
Condo/Strata
Property Type
Single Family
Large Unit In Luxury Building One Thousand Bay. Demanding Location, Walking Distance To All Amenities.24H Concierge Security.**** EXTRAS **** Fridge, Stove, B/I Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer.All Window Curtains, Light Fixtures. (id:31729)
Listing ID C4749724
Salesperson HIEN THI NGUYEN
Brokerage RIGHT AT HOME REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
699000.00
#4004 -28 TED ROGERS WAY, Toronto, Ontario
LIVING REALTY INC.
Bedrooms
1
Bathrooms
1
Building Type
Condo/Strata
Property Type
Single Family
Exhilarating, Breathtaking, Panoramic View Of Downtown, Cn Tower, City And Lake View. Upscale Monarch Couture Condos Where Design Meets An Incredible Location. Bright And Airy Modern Finish W/Functional Liv/Din Area. 665Sf With One Bedroom And Tech Space .9Ft Ceiling. Open Concept With Modern Style Kit. Laminate Flr Thru Out. Flr To Ceiling Windows. All Electric Light Fixtures And All Window Blinds. High Speed Elevators, Jacuzzi And Guest Suites.**** EXTRAS **** S/S Appliances: Fridge, Stove, B/I Dishwasher, Microwave/Fan, Washer & Dryer. Steps To Yonge/Bloor Subway Line, Yorkville Shopping, Restaurants, Close To Transit, Easy Access To Dvp. Close To U Of T. Private Balcony. One Parking Included. (id:31729)
Listing ID C4721505
Salesperson MARY CHING-HAN YUEN
Brokerage LIVING REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
3450000.00
#807 -10 BELLAIR ST, Toronto, Ontario
SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY CANADA
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
3
Building Type
Condo/Strata
Property Type
Single Family
Overlooking Cumberland Park In The Heart Of Yorkville Lies This Beautifully Renovated 2122 Sq Ft Split Plan Suite Providing A Unique And Contemporary Space To Entertain. Award Winning Kitchen (2020) With Top Of The Line Appliances. Designer French Renaissance Engineered Hardwood Flooring. Spa-Like Euro Baths. Cozy Gas Fireplace In The Open Concept Living / Dining Room And Home Office. Home Theatre Room. Locker + 2 Car Parking. Ultra-Luxurious In Every Regard!**** EXTRAS **** Walk Out Your Front Door And Directly To Some Of The City's Best Shopping, Cafes And Restaurants. Steps To The Subway Station. You Are Living In The Heart Of Everything. Valet Parking. No 10 Bellair Is One Of The City's Very Best Buildings. (id:31729)
Listing ID C4755497
Salesperson CHRISTIAN VERMAST
Brokerage SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY CANADA
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
995000.00
#610 -16 ROSEDALE RD, Toronto, Ontario
SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY CANADA
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
2
Building Type
Shares in Co-operative
Property Type
Single Family
Own @ The Arbour Glen Co-Op Nestled In Rosedale Valley And Close To All Amenities. This South Facing Spacious 2 Bedroom Suite Is Admirably Situated Directly Overlooking The Outdoor Saltwater Pool W/ A Large Terrace. Large Picture Windows Make This Generous Suite Bright, Yet Private Within The Trees. Large Separate Storage Room In Suite. 24-Hour Concierge, Exercise Room With Showers & Sauna. 5 Minute Walk To Rosedale And Bloor Subway.**** EXTRAS **** All Existing Kitchen Appls, All Existing Elf, Closet Shelving, 2 A/C Wall Units, 1 Parking Available & Will Be Assigned By The Property Management. Laundry Facilities In The Blg (1st/4th Lvl). Pls See Attached Sched B. Single Hh Pet Allowed (id:31729)
Listing ID C4722662
Salesperson JIM BURTNICK
Brokerage SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY CANADA
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
2500000.00
100 SCOLLARD ST, Toronto, Ontario
HAZELTON REAL ESTATE INC.
Bedrooms
0
Bathrooms
2
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Prime Yorkville Location. Fabulous Opportunity To Design Your Dream Yorkville Townhouse. Currently Used As Commercial/ Retail. Interior ,Renovation Required For Residential Use. Designated (Not Listed) Historical. These Are Part Of A Row Of Charming Brick Homes, Reminiscent Of The Original Neighbourhood Vibe.Live Amongst The Stars In The Best Neighbourhood. Buildings On Either Side Also Available.**** EXTRAS **** Parking Available Across The Road In Green P. Sold As Is, Where Is..Currently Tenanted. See Attached Floor Plans . (id:31729)
Listing ID C4678043
Salesperson JANICE FOX
Brokerage HAZELTON REAL ESTATE INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
2500000.00
102 SCOLLARD ST, Toronto, Ontario
HAZELTON REAL ESTATE INC.
Bedrooms
0
Bathrooms
2
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Fabulous Yorkville Opportunity To Design And Create Your Dream Townhouse. Currently Used As Commercial/Retail But Could Be Converted To Residential. Exterior Structure Stays (Heritage). Part Of A Row Of Six Similar Buildings (Note Buildings On Either Side Are Also Available For Sale).Reno Required To Use As Residential Space. Fantastic Location In Prime Yorkville.**** EXTRAS **** Green P Parking Possible Across The Road. See Floor Plans Attached. Sold In As Is /Where Is Condition. (id:31729)
Listing ID C4678059
Salesperson JANICE FOX
Brokerage HAZELTON REAL ESTATE INC.
View on realtor.ca

The trademarks REALTOR®, REALTORS®, and the REALTOR® logo are controlled by CREA and identify real estate professionals who are members of CREA.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies