Luxury home sells under asking after marketing misfire

36 Austin Terrace, Toronto

Asking price: $4,495,000 (July, 2020)

Previous asking prices: $4.85-million (June, 2020); $4.5-million (March, 2019)

Selling price: $4,150,000 (August, 2020)

Previous selling price: $2.3-million (2017)

Taxes: $11,753 (2020)

Days on the market: 15

Listing agent: Elise Stern, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

The eat-in kitchen has an island and Miele appliances.

Construction was not fully complete on this 2½-storey house located down the street from the landmark Casa Loma mansion when it was first listed for sale last year, earning it a cool reception. Buyers were more welcoming when it came back to market in move-in condition this July.

“We thought consumers would like to purchase something and finish it to their own specifications, but we realized a finished product was a more saleable item," agent Elise Stern said. "So we completely finished and staged it, then brought people in.

“July was an incredibly busy month for myself, my office and Toronto real estate market in general.”

What they got

The open living room has a gas fireplace.

The former five-plex has been into a luxurious, single-family residence with four bedrooms, seven bathrooms and recreation areas on nearly all levels.

The main floor was rearranged with an enclosed office and an open living room with a gas fireplace, as well as a rear dining area and eat-in kitchen with an island, Miele appliances, full-height windows and sliding patio doors.

The outdoors can be enjoyed from a second floor sunroom and two upper terraces. One is situated off a bedroom with a dressing room and private ensuite.

The driveway and walkways on the 47-foot-by-99-foot lot are heated.

The agent’s take

There are four bedrooms.

“There were a few other properties in that price range in that area, but nothing was similar to this. It was gutted and renovated, so it’s basically a brand-new house in the shell of the original house,” Ms. Stern said.

“And the basement was dug out, so the ceiling heights were nine feet, and there was a beautiful gym with a custom floor, spa and entertainment area.”

