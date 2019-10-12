 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Luxury house in Toronto gets full treatment, including dog wash

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

34 Princess Margaret Blvd., Toronto.

Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

34 Princess Margaret Blvd., Toronto

Asking price: $3,499,999

Selling price: $3.4-million

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $7,369 (2018)

Days on the market: 19

Listing agent: Andrew Ipekian, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

THE ACTION

Open this photo in gallery

The house has five bedrooms.

Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

Construction on this roughly 4,500-square-foot house wrapped up late last year and it was put on the market this spring. No deal emerged for the luxury home on an 80-foot-by-125-foot lot near St George’s Golf and Country Club, so it was taken off the market and relisted just before the August civic holiday at a price of $3,499,999.

“There were a lot of other new homes in the neighbourhood that were on the market,” agent Andrew Ipekian said. “[A local resident] came to the open house and ended up buying it.”

WHAT THEY GOT

Open this photo in gallery

All six bathrooms and the basement suite have heated floors.

Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

This five-bedroom house is decked out with numerous high-end finishes, from extravagant limestone and gold accent walls in an office to a hidden elevator.

Fireplaces and 10½-foot ceilings add grandeur to areas like the living room and eat-in kitchen.

Story continues below advertisement

All six bathrooms and the basement suite have heated floors.

THE AGENT’S TAKE

Open this photo in gallery

Fireplaces and 10½-foot ceilings add grandeur to areas like the living room and eat-in kitchen.

Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

“It was so beautifully built … a lot of people came through to get building ideas because they loved the architecture so much,” Mr. Ipekian said.

“The elevator was definitely a selling feature for a lot of people whether they needed it or for resale [value] down the road.”

“And it had a doggy wash [station], which was also nice.”

Open this photo in gallery

The house is decked out with numerous high-end finishes like extravagant limestone and gold accent walls in an office.

Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

For sale in this area

View similar listings below. Clicking on the map will take you to the listings below.

Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
3078000.00
6 ASHWOOD CRES, Toronto, Ontario
SUTTON GROUP OLD MILL REALTY INC.
Bedrooms
5
Bathrooms
5
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Luxury Living In This Stunning Modern Residence! Located On A Quiet Child Friendly Crescent In The Coveted Princess Anne Manor Community! Open Concept Design With 10' Ceilings, 8' Doors, 4+1 Bdrms & 5 Spa Like Baths With Heated Floors. Gourmet Chefs Kitchen With Walk-In Pantry, Wine Display Case + High End Appliances. Dream Master Bdrm Overlooking Gardens W/ Balcony. 2nd Level Laundry. Lower Lvl Features: Home Theatre, Exercise Room, & Nanny Suite.**** EXTRAS **** Designers Elf's, 2 Gas F/P's, Subzero 48"" Fridge, Wolf B/I M/W + Wall Oven, 5 Burner Induction Cooktop, Miele D/W, Whirlpool W&D. Cent. Vac, Alarm, Surv. Cams, Home Theatre Equipment, Z-Wave Controlled Lighting, Video Doorbell & More! (id:31729)
Listing ID W4575082
Salesperson ANDREW BOREK
Brokerage SUTTON GROUP OLD MILL REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
2499000.00
75 PRINCE GEORGE DR, Toronto, Ontario
RIGHT AT HOME REALTY INC.
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
5
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Beautiful Back-Split Home In Etobicoke' Well Desired Princess-Rosethorne. Open Concept With Well Appointed Rooms, Great Chef's Kitchen. Plank Floors, Led Pot-Lights, B/I Speakers Throughout. Muskoka Like Backyard, Featuring Matured Landscaping, Concrete Pool, Covered Pergola. Close To St. George's Golf, Airport, Major Hwy's, Transit, Great Schools.**** EXTRAS **** All Existing Appliances,Incl.Washer&Dryer.Central Vac. All Wind.Cover., Elect. Light Fixtures.Umbrella (Backyard), Custom Pool Cover.Cameras Around Home. New Drainage And Wiring. Electric Car Charger Rough-In. Renovation Permit Available. (id:31729)
Listing ID W4567009
Salesperson KATALIN KELEMEN
Brokerage RIGHT AT HOME REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
463900.00
#1510 -15 LA ROSE AVE, Toronto, Ontario
RE/MAX PREMIER INC.
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
2
Building Type
Condo/Strata
Property Type
Single Family
Pride Of Ownership! It Shows To Perfection. Exceptionally Beautiful, Bright, Spacious, Extensively Upgraded, Stunning Views Of The City, Very Well Kept & Maintained. This 2Bdr Condo Apt Offers Everything You Are Looking For-Over 50,000 Spent On Upgrades, Remodeling & Renos-Open Concept, Large Living & Dining, Lovely Decor, New Flrs, All New Kitch W/ Bcksplash, S/S Appls, Granite Cntr Tops, Brkfst Bar, High End Light Fixtures, Accent Wall W/Electric Fireplace.**** EXTRAS **** Master Wit W/I Closet & 2Pc Ensuite. 2 All New Wshrms, Large Balcony For Your Enjoyment W/ Breath Taking Views. S/S Fridge & Stove, B/I Dishwshr, B/I Micro, All Elfs & Wdw Coverings, 2nd Parking Avil If Needed ($60 A Mth), (id:31729)
Listing ID W4584349
Salesperson NADIA DONCHEVA
Brokerage RE/MAX PREMIER INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
2800000.00
14 BALLANTYNE CRT, Toronto, Ontario
SUTTON GROUP OLD MILL REALTY INC.
Bedrooms
6
Bathrooms
5
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
This Spectacularly Designed Home Apr. 5000 Sq Ft In One Of The Most Prestigious Princess-Rosethorn Neighbourhood On A Treed Lot Backing On A Park Land, Quiet Cu-De-Sac Street, Majestic Entrance, Affluent Outer Look,Open Concept, Fine Finishes, Beautiful Workmanship, Lovely Gourmet Kitchen With Marble Island, Formal Family Room, Gracious Living & Dining Rooms, 6 Wonderful Bedrooms, Walk-In Closets, 5 Baths, Skylight, Crow Mouldings. Hardwood & Marble Floors.**** EXTRAS **** All Electric Light Fixtures, 2 Fireplaces, High End: Range Top W/Built-In Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Fridge/Freezer & Wine Cooler, Bsmt Fridge & Stove; 2 Washers &2Dryers, Central Vac, Security System, Soft Water System, Window?treatments (id:31729)
Listing ID W4576233
Salesperson OLGA MARTCHENKO
Brokerage SUTTON GROUP OLD MILL REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1199000.00
1560 ISLINGTON AVE, Toronto, Ontario
SAGE REAL ESTATE LIMITED
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
2
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
This Beautiful Etobicoke Home Is Located In The Prestigious & Sought After Princess Anne Manor. Updated 4 Level Side Split. Unique Layout & Space Galore. Steps To Thorncrest Village At Islington & Rathburn. Set Back From Street And Boasting A Tremendous 80 X 140 Ft Lot & Beautiful Gardens. Exceptional Value. Walking Distance To The Best Public & French Immersion Schools, St. George's G.C. & Richview C.I. Transit At Door Step. Potential In Law Or Bsmt Apt.**** EXTRAS **** Ss Fridge, Ss Stove, Dish Washer, Washer & Dryer, Furnace, Cac. **See Attached To Mls Listing A List Of Updates And Floor Plans For Layout Of Potential Basement Apt. This Home Has Double Address 1560/1562 Possible Severance. (id:31729)
Listing ID W4594724
Salesperson CHRISTINE COWERN
Brokerage SAGE REAL ESTATE LIMITED
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
4099999.00
30 EDENBROOK HILL, Toronto, Ontario
RIGHT AT HOME REALTY INC.
Bedrooms
5
Bathrooms
3
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Backing On St. Georges Golf Course, With Beautiful Views And Century Old Trees, This One Of A Kind, Professionally Designed Home Invites Comfort And Exudes Modern Elegance. One Of The Best Streets In Etobicoke! A Masterpiece Of Design And Craftsmanship. Highlights Incl. Home Automation, Custom Walnut Millwork, Architectural Light Features, 3 Separate Climate-Control Systems And Many More! To Be Featured On ""The Property Brothers"" Show ""Forever Home!""**** EXTRAS **** Control-4 Home Automation, Gaggenau Appliances, Heated Floors, Landscaped Incl. Irrigation, All Light Fixtures, Samsung Tv, Pella Windows, 3 Furnaces/3 Ac Units, Architectural Composite Metal Panels, Limestone, Maibec And Cedar Exterior. (id:31729)
Listing ID W4526693
Salesperson SAYEH DERAKSHAN
Brokerage RIGHT AT HOME REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1799900.00
162 ALLANHURST DR, Toronto, Ontario
RIGHT AT HOME REALTY INC.
Bedrooms
5
Bathrooms
4
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Stunning Executive Home Completely Renovated From Top To Bottom To The Highest Standards! True Pride Of Ownership! Contemporary Layout Boasting Hardwood Floors, Led Pot Lights, Chef's Kitchen With Breakfast Bar And Built In Appliances, Palatial Master With Soaring Ceiling, Spa Ensuite, All Bedrooms Feature Juliette Or Open Balconies, Professionally Finished Basement With Separate Entrance, Laundry, Family Room, Dream Backyard Landscaped And Salt Water Pool.**** EXTRAS **** Includes: All Existing Appliances (Fridge X 2, Stove X 2, Range Hood X 2, Dishwasher X 2) Clothes Washer & Dryer X 2, Electric Light Fixtures, Window Coverings, Central Vac And Accessories, Pool And All Associated Equipment (id:31729)
Listing ID W4565009
Salesperson ALVIN TUNG
Brokerage RIGHT AT HOME REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1698880.00
67 GLEN AGAR DR, Toronto, Ontario
RIGHT AT HOME REALTY INC.
Bedrooms
5
Bathrooms
5
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Ideal Built Home For Luxury Living And Entertaining. 4000+Sq Feet Of State Of The Art Finishes With Impeccable Quality And Workmanship. Located In A Highly Sought After School District In A Lovely Neighborhood, This Smart Home Features 4 Bdrms, 5 Baths With A Fantastic Lower Level And Separate Entrance. Unique Tandem Garage, Pool Size Irregular Pie Shaped Priv Yard, Oversize Outdr Patio. Walk To Ttc, Short Drive To Go Stn, Mins To Hwys And Malls.**** EXTRAS **** B/I Electrolux Fridge, B/I Oven, B?i Micro, B/I Gas Range, Ss Overhead Hood Fan, B/I Dishwasher, 2 Washer/Dryers, Window Coverings, Potlights Thru Out, Cac, Cvac, Outdoor Extra Large Gazebo, B/I Surveillance System, Children's Playground. (id:31729)
Listing ID W4584951
Salesperson AIDA BEGOVIC
Brokerage RIGHT AT HOME REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1079900.00
41 TALLON RD, Toronto, Ontario
ROYAL LEPAGE PEACELAND REALTY
Bedrooms
5
Bathrooms
2
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Welcome To Etobicoke's Highly Sought Royal York Gardens! Father Serra School District. Bright,Spacious,Fully Renovated Bungalow W/3Bdrm.3 Lrg South Facing Windows (Kitchen,Master Bdrms & Dining Rm).New Hrdwd Flrs Throughout (2019),Lrg Covered Front Porch,Crown Moulding,Bright Open Flrplan, Lrg Bdrms W/Cedar Closets,Lrg Great Rm W/Fireplace,Lrg Storage Area, Beautiful Sauna Room!Close To Amenities.30 Minutes To Downtown Or Airport!**** EXTRAS **** Fully Fenced Yard,Alarm System,New Kitchen (2017) W/Granite Countertop ,New Driveway(2018),New Roof(2018), New Bathrm(2019),New Window Covering(2019), Bsmt Flooding Protection --Backwater Valve & Sump Pump Installed. Easy To Show ! (id:31729)
Listing ID W4595254
Salesperson TONY TIAN
Brokerage ROYAL LEPAGE PEACELAND REALTY
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1249000.00
62 EDENBRIDGE DR, Toronto, Ontario
RE/MAX PREMIER INC.
Bedrooms
5
Bathrooms
3
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Prime Edenbridge/Royal York For This Classic Bungalow With Polished Hardwood Floors, Fireplace & Wainscoting & Slate Foyer. Sprawling Circular Driveway With Plenty Of Parking. Brightly Lit With Extra Large Windows. Large Principal Rooms. Completely Finished Bsmt With Additional 2 Bedrms, Games/Rec Rm With Bar. Walkout To Fully Fenced Yard. Located Near Public Transit, Schools, Park & Golf. Dont Wait - Seller Will Entertain All Offers. Priced To Sell Fast.**** EXTRAS **** All Existing Elfs & Window Coverings, Fridge (Ice Maker Not Working), Stove, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer, Sprinkler System Cac, Egdo, Hwt(R) (id:31729)
Listing ID W4598047
Salesperson RICHARD DUGGAL
Brokerage RE/MAX PREMIER INC.
View on realtor.ca

The trademarks REALTOR®, REALTORS®, and the REALTOR® logo are controlled by CREA and identify real estate professionals who are members of CREA.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter