Luxury house in Toronto gets full treatment, including dog wash

34 Princess Margaret Blvd., Toronto
Asking price: $3,499,999
Selling price: $3.4-million
Taxes: $7,369 (2018)
Days on the market: 19
Listing agent: Andrew Ipekian, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty
THE ACTION
Construction on this roughly 4,500-square-foot house wrapped up late last year and it was put on the market this spring. No deal emerged for the luxury home on an 80-foot-by-125-foot lot near St George’s Golf and Country Club, so it was taken off the market and relisted just before the August civic holiday at a price of $3,499,999.
“There were a lot of other new homes in the neighbourhood that were on the market,” agent Andrew Ipekian said. “[A local resident] came to the open house and ended up buying it.”
WHAT THEY GOT
This five-bedroom house is decked out with numerous high-end finishes, from extravagant limestone and gold accent walls in an office to a hidden elevator.
Fireplaces and 10½-foot ceilings add grandeur to areas like the living room and eat-in kitchen.
All six bathrooms and the basement suite have heated floors.
THE AGENT’S TAKE
“It was so beautifully built … a lot of people came through to get building ideas because they loved the architecture so much,” Mr. Ipekian said.
“The elevator was definitely a selling feature for a lot of people whether they needed it or for resale [value] down the road.”
“And it had a doggy wash [station], which was also nice.”
