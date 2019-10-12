Luxury house in Toronto gets full treatment, including dog wash

Open this photo in gallery 34 Princess Margaret Blvd., Toronto. Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

34 Princess Margaret Blvd., Toronto

Asking price: $3,499,999

Selling price: $3.4-million

Taxes: $7,369 (2018)

Days on the market: 19

Listing agent: Andrew Ipekian, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

THE ACTION

The house has five bedrooms.

Construction on this roughly 4,500-square-foot house wrapped up late last year and it was put on the market this spring. No deal emerged for the luxury home on an 80-foot-by-125-foot lot near St George’s Golf and Country Club, so it was taken off the market and relisted just before the August civic holiday at a price of $3,499,999.

“There were a lot of other new homes in the neighbourhood that were on the market,” agent Andrew Ipekian said. “[A local resident] came to the open house and ended up buying it.”

WHAT THEY GOT

All six bathrooms and the basement suite have heated floors.

This five-bedroom house is decked out with numerous high-end finishes, from extravagant limestone and gold accent walls in an office to a hidden elevator.

Fireplaces and 10½-foot ceilings add grandeur to areas like the living room and eat-in kitchen.

All six bathrooms and the basement suite have heated floors.

THE AGENT’S TAKE

Fireplaces and 10½-foot ceilings add grandeur to areas like the living room and eat-in kitchen.

“It was so beautifully built … a lot of people came through to get building ideas because they loved the architecture so much,” Mr. Ipekian said.

“The elevator was definitely a selling feature for a lot of people whether they needed it or for resale [value] down the road.”

“And it had a doggy wash [station], which was also nice.”

The house is decked out with numerous high-end finishes like extravagant limestone and gold accent walls in an office.

