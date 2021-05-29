 Skip to main content
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Luxury infill in Richmond Hill, Ont., struggles in an upscale market

Sydnia Yu
Richmond Hill, Ont.
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

130 Edgar Ave., Richmond Hill, Ont.

Asking price: $3,749,000 (February, 2021)

Previous asking price: $3.89-million (October, 2020)

Selling price: $3,545,000 (March, 2021)

Previous selling price: $3,100,000 (February, 2016)

Taxes: $16,713 (2020)

Days on the market: 35

Listing agent: Stephen Sun and Sam Ahn, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

The action

This roughly four-year-old house has many upscale features.

Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

This four-bedroom house near the Richmond Hill Golf Club fits in with the upscale mansions that are replacing the area’s original bungalows in most respects, but its 100-foot-by-105-foot lot is short on outdoor space.

“Some were hesitant to buy it because they wanted to put a pool in,” agent Stephen Sun said.

“The lack of a long backyard, together with being at the corner of an intersection having more cars passing by than usual, made it a bit of a challenge to sell.”

In the new year, a price drop and uptick in local versus overseas shoppers improved its prospects. “Because of the price range, people weren’t keen on buying sight unseen, so a lot of showings were from local buyers,” Mr. Sun said.

“In the end, two buyers were interested and they both submitted an offer at the same time. We went with the higher offer.”

What they got

The ceiling rises 12 feet above the kitchen and living room.

Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

This roughly four-year-old house has many upscale features, from a triple garage and elevator to a professional wet bar, glass-lined wine cellar and heated marble floors in the basement.

The ceiling rises 12 feet above the kitchen and living room, with decorative treatments above the study, dining and family rooms.

There are seven bathrooms and four fireplaces, including two double-sided versions.

The agent’s take

Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

“The property itself was well built with stone all the way around,” Mr. Sun said.

“The original architect did a good job of making the basement a walk out to increase sunlight, as well as positioning the house as close as possible to one side to maximize the remaining lot for a still decent-size yard,” Mr. Sun said.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

