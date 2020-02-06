Luxury Rosedale condo overlooking ‘sea of green’ sells for less than asking price

1 Roxborough St., E. No. 403, Toronto
Asking price: $3,495,000
Selling price: $3,425,000
Taxes: Not available
Days on the market: 10
Listing agent: Paul Johnston, Right at Home Realty Inc.
The action
In a new six-storey building on Yonge Street, two luxury units made their way to the market a couple of weeks before Christmas. A buyer toured both spaces and chose to negotiate a deal for this two-bedroom unit, which was smaller than the other by roughly 200 square feet but overlooks low-rise homes on tree-lined streets.
“The building was just registered in November of last year and this was the very first suite to become available on resale, so it’s a precedent-setting sale,” agent Paul Johnston said.
“The big benefit of this suite is it faces east, so it faces Rosedale and the treetop views of Rosedale are pretty unbelievable. It’s a sea of green in the summer.”
What they got
Just north of Rosedale station, Hill and Dale Residences has more than a dozen large-scale suites, such as this 1,701-square-foot condo with 10-foot ceilings, walls of windows and a 250-square-foot terrace.
There are high-end Gaggenau appliances and quartz countertops in the kitchen, a gas fireplace in the living room and a five-piece ensuite bathroom with heated marble floors attached to the master bedroom.
The unit comes with a storage locker and two-car parking. Monthly fees of $1,020 cover water.
The agent’s take
“It’s right at Yonge and Roxborough [streets], so for people looking to be right in the heart of Summerhill, it’s quite something,” Mr. Johnston said.
“If you go south to Yorkville or north to St. Clair [Avenue], there are much larger buildings, so to have a small building with larger suites is a bit of an anomaly.”
