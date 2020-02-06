Luxury Rosedale condo overlooking ‘sea of green’ sells for less than asking price

Open this photo in gallery Jordan Prussky Photography

1 Roxborough St., E. No. 403, Toronto

Asking price: $3,495,000

Selling price: $3,425,000

Taxes: Not available

Days on the market: 10

Listing agent: Paul Johnston, Right at Home Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The unit is in the Hill and Dale Residences, just north of Rosedale station. Jordan Prussky Photography

In a new six-storey building on Yonge Street, two luxury units made their way to the market a couple of weeks before Christmas. A buyer toured both spaces and chose to negotiate a deal for this two-bedroom unit, which was smaller than the other by roughly 200 square feet but overlooks low-rise homes on tree-lined streets.

“The building was just registered in November of last year and this was the very first suite to become available on resale, so it’s a precedent-setting sale,” agent Paul Johnston said.

“The big benefit of this suite is it faces east, so it faces Rosedale and the treetop views of Rosedale are pretty unbelievable. It’s a sea of green in the summer.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The living room features a gas fireplace. Jordan Prussky Photography

Just north of Rosedale station, Hill and Dale Residences has more than a dozen large-scale suites, such as this 1,701-square-foot condo with 10-foot ceilings, walls of windows and a 250-square-foot terrace.

There are high-end Gaggenau appliances and quartz countertops in the kitchen, a gas fireplace in the living room and a five-piece ensuite bathroom with heated marble floors attached to the master bedroom.

The unit comes with a storage locker and two-car parking. Monthly fees of $1,020 cover water.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The ensuite bathroom has heated marble floors. Jordan Prussky Photography

“It’s right at Yonge and Roxborough [streets], so for people looking to be right in the heart of Summerhill, it’s quite something,” Mr. Johnston said.

“If you go south to Yorkville or north to St. Clair [Avenue], there are much larger buildings, so to have a small building with larger suites is a bit of an anomaly.”

