Done Deal

Luxury Rosedale penthouse comes with private pool

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

The Print Market

1 Roxborough St. E., Ph 2

Asking price: $12.8-million (March, 2021)

Previous asking price: $12.8-million (October, 2020)

Selling price: $11.6-million (April, 2021)

Taxes: $35,658 (2020)

Days on the market: 44

Listing agent: Paul Johnston, Right at Home Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The penthouse has a private pool.

The Print Market

This two-storey penthouse is unlike most condominiums based on its size, style and setting in an exclusive mid-rise building with only 14 units. Unsuccessful in its first appearance on the market in 2020, it was listed again this year. Negotiations with a first bidder stalled but a deal was hammered out with a second bidder for $1.2-million under the asking amount.

“Typically, suites that have resold in the building – which there may have been three – have sold a little more quickly,” said agent Paul Johnston. “But they were at a different price point, between $4-million and $5-million.

“At $2,900 per square foot, this one really represents a new high watermark,” Mr. Johnston said. “[It] also goes to show, when you have a really great suite that is beautifully designed and in an amazing location, there’s a market for that.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery
Open this photo in gallery

Top: The entertaining area has a fireplace and coffered ceiling. Bottom: The suite has four bathrooms.

The Print Market

The 4,000-square-foot penthouse was built in 2019 and has three terraces. One of the terraces is situated off the upper family room and has a rooftop pool and a dumbwaiter to the kitchen below.

On the lower level is the dining room and an entertaining area with a fireplace and coffered ceiling. There’s also a den and three bedrooms.

The suite has four bathrooms and laundry facilities. Also included is a storage locker and parking for three vehicles.

Monthly fees are $2,756, including water.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The ceilings are almost 12-feet high.

The Print Market

“It’s the largest penthouse and the only suite with east and west exposures,” Mr. Johnston said.

“Ceilings were almost 12-feet, which is a big deal because it adds to the spaciousness of it, especially when you have floor-to-ceiling windows.”

The pool also feels grand but is well proportioned to its surrounding. “The terrace had sufficient square footage that the pool didn’t compromise the rest of it,” said Mr. Johnston.

Open this photo in gallery

The Print Market

