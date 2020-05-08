 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Luxury Toronto loft comes with private wine cellar

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Jorda Prussky Photography

155 Dalhousie St., No. 954, Toronto

Asking price: $1,695,000

Selling price: $1.7-million

Previous selling price: $404,989 (2001)

Taxes: $4,955 (2019)

Days on the market: eight

Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The action

This two-bedroom corner unit at Merchandise Lofts comes with a 1000-bottle wine cellar.

Jorda Prussky Photography

In the days before the pandemic, buyers in downtown Toronto scrambled to find large condominiums. This two-bedroom corner unit at Merchandise Lofts was a standout candidate, with two parking spots, two storage rooms and a 1,000-bottle wine cellar. Seven showings were arranged, and one visitor rounded up the asking price to $1.7-million.

“In early February, we were at a peak market where there were inventory shortages,” agent Christopher Bibby said.

“We priced it where we felt people would still come in and take us seriously. But we were aggressive, so it worked out.”

What they got

The 1,787-square-foot loft has a built-in bar in the dining area.

Jorda Prussky Photography

On the ninth floor of the 110-year-old former Robert Simpson Co., warehouse, this 1,787-square-foot loft has 12-foot ceilings and multipaned windows.

The industrial aesthetic is paired with cozy elements, such as a built-in bar in the dining area and a gas fireplace in the living room. There is a walk-in closet and one of two full bathrooms in the master bedroom.

Monthly fees of $1,199 pay for water, concierge, common gym, pool and rooftop deck.

The agent’s take

The southwest corner of the building boasts Financial District and CN Tower views.

Jorda Prussky Photography

“The southwest corner of the building is really the corner to be in because you’ve got the Financial District and CN Tower views,” Mr. Bibby said.

“[Previously] units like this may come up once a year, but a lot of them were on lower floors, so you don’t have the same views or natural light.”

“It was a beautiful space inside, it really felt like a home,” Mr. Bibby said.

“It has a wine cellar on the fifth floor … and a 400-square-foot private locker room, which is larger than some one-bedrooms.”

