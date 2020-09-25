 Skip to main content
Done Deal

Luxury Vaughan house’s sale meets pandemic roadblock

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Hammond International Properties Ltd.

5 Honey Locust Court, Vaughan, Ont.

Asking price: $6,880,000

Selling price: $6-million

Taxes: $6,000 (2019)

Days on the market: 139

Listing agent: Voula Argyropoulos and Jerry Hammond, Hammond International Properties Ltd.

The action

A grand foyer separates the living and dining rooms.

Hammond International Properties Ltd.

Even in the best of times it can take up to a year to sell a house in this upscale neighbourhood in York Region. This newly built house had the misfortune to list in early March just as the coronavirus pandemic was gearing up. But local shoppers began to trickle in over the summer.

“Before the spring market, things were looking good and picking up since the fall of 2017, so we thought it was perfect timing," agent Voula Argyropoulos said. “And shortly after we listed, COVID hit, so that put a damper on our marketing and interest in showings.”

“Woodland Acres is a community of properties that sit on at least 1, 1½ to 2 acres. There was quite a bit of inventory at the time, but this particular property was the only new-build.”

What they got

The family room boasts a 25-foot ceiling and a full-height fireplace.

Hammond International Properties Ltd.

The house sits on a 231-foot-by-228-foot lot at the end of a cul-de-sac. It has 8,650 square feet of living space.

The living and dining rooms are separated by a grand foyer. Stretched across the rear is a large family room with 25-foot ceiling and a full-height fireplace. The kitchen has been outfitted by Irpinia Kitchens with two islands and a butler’s pantry. There are multiple doors to a covered veranda with an outdoor fireplace.

The kitchen has two islands and a butler's pantry.

Hammond International Properties Ltd.

The master bedroom, the largest of five in the house, has a separate dressing room and bathroom – one of eight in the house.

Outside is a porte-cochère and triple attached garage. The basement is unfinished.

The agent’s take

The master bedroom has its own separate dressing room.

Hammond International Properties Ltd.

“It was finished in late 2018, so it was the largest, most expensive and newest home,” Ms. Argyropoulos said.

“The ceiling heights, transitional style, the flooring used, and the kitchen were the key elements in getting this house sold to those particular buyers.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

