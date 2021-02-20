Lytton Park home sells in a day thanks to preview showings

420 Lytton Blvd., Toronto
Asking price: $4,998,000 (November, 2020)
Selling price: $4,998,000 (November, 2020)
Previous selling price: $2,280,888 (January, 2010)
Taxes: $20,192 (2020)
Days on the market: One
Listing agent: Andre Kutyan, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.
The action
There were preview tours for this four-bedroom house, so one of the first visitors came back on opening day armed with a full price offer. The sellers quickly accepted.
“Given the time of the year, we had a short runway going into the holidays and pending lockdowns … so we had to strike while the iron was hot and get it done,” agent Andre Kutyan said.
Mr. Kutyan said the sellers were grateful to sell when they did, as a similar house nearby had to cut its asking price from $5.3-million to $5-million and was still unable to find a buyer.
“When I see a neighbouring property on a neighbouring street not sell – it was listed before us … and was just relisted for $300,000 less – it further reinforced our sale not only for me but the seller as well.”
What they got
This roughly 4,400-square-foot house on a 50-foot-by-135-foot lot was built with upscale finishings, a traditional stone façade, arched doorways, a built-in garage and an interlocking driveway .
There is an eat-in kitchen and three entertaining areas, two with gas fireplaces.
The largest bedroom has a 10-piece ensuite bathroom with a limestone tub, shower stall and heated floors. The lower level is outfitted with a 250-bottle wine cellar.
The agent’s take
“It’s a 13- or 14-year-old home with significant renovations done on the main floor,” Mr. Kutyan said. “So it’s great value.”
“[The sellers] also made the backyard an oasis to escape to in the city. It had a pool, hot tub, seating area with a pergola, dining area and fire pit.”
Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.