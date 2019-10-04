 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate Major price cut nets 11 offers for semi-detached Toronto home

Done Deal

Major price cut nets 11 offers for semi-detached Toronto home

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

278 Soudan Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $849,000

Selling price: $1,290,000

Previous selling prices: $692,000 (2013); $504,000 (2008); $215,000 (1988)

Taxes: $4,340 (2019)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agents: Andre Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The living room has a gas fireplace.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

Early this year, this semi-detached house failed to secure an offer when listed around $1.4-million. So it was relisted late July with different realtors who slashed the asking price by 40 per cent. The tactic worked, drawing more than 4,300 online tours, 100 private showings and a crowd of 120 at the open house.

“It was exposed to a whole different group of people when I came out on the market at $849,000," agent Andre Kutyan said. “In my business, it’s a numbers game; I have to get bodies through the door.” The seller eventually got 11 bids.

“You can’t do this in a neighbourhood where there’s a lot of inventory on the market that’s sitting and it can’t be in a price point that’s too high that you don’t have enough buyers.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The house boasts a glassed-in sunroom, gated backyard and garage.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

On an 18-foot-by-107-foot lot just steps from Eglinton Avenue and Mount Pleasant Road, this three-bedroom house has 1,341 square feet of living space, a gated backyard and garage.

Behind the brick façade is a glassed-in sunroom, a living room with gas fireplace and an open dining area and kitchen outfitted with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

The 555-square-foot basement suite is an open area accommodating sleeping, entertaining and cooking facilities.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen is outfitted with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

“Usually you don’t have a main-floor powder room – there’s just no room for it – but [the sellers] tucked one in where the [basement] staircase used to be, so that allowed the basement apartment to be completely separate because it has an entrance at the back,” said Mr. Kutyan, who reckons monthly rent could be up to $1,500.

“It would definitely subsidize someone’s mortgage.”

Buyers also saw further income potential. “They can build a laneway apartment suite and subsidize their income that way or increase their living space,” Mr. Kutyan said.

