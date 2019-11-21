Many bids over several months for Yorkville luxury condo on old hospital site

80 Yorkville Ave, No. 702, Toronto
Asking price: $2,899,000
Selling price: $2,750,000
Previous selling price: $1,350,192 (2010)
Taxes: $11,100 (2018)
Days on the market: 26
Listing agents: Dino Capocci and Lauretta Stewart, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.
The action
In a two-tower residence on the former site of Mount Sinai Hospital, this two-bedroom corner suite was listed for nearly $3-million this spring, then relisted for roughly $2.9-million this summer. During those times, two offers dissolved, but a $2.75-million bid was finalized in early July.
“In this building – in the last two years – there’s only been three sales on MLS, and one I know of was off market, so there’s very low turnover in the building,” agent Dino Capocci said.
“We knew we were a little high [on the asking price], so it took longer than usual to sell, but at that price, you don’t sell in a week.”
What they got
Situated in one corner of a nine-year-old high-rise, this roughly 1,700-square-foot unit is surrounded by nearly full height windows and three balconies overlooking the quaint boutiques on Scollard Street and Jesse Ketchum park and school.
Interior appointments are modern and upscale, from a sleek gas fireplace in the living room to a spa-like ensuite and his and her closets in the master bedroom.
The unit comes with two more bathrooms and laundry machines, plus a storage locker and parking. Monthly fees of $2,014 pay for water and heating, as well as a gym and pool.
The Agent’s take
“It’s a really rare unit because it’s a bright, light-filled corner unit with three terraces,” Mr. Capocci said.
“It has a northwest view, so you can see the sun set.”
High-end amenities and services are also within easy reach. “You can walk out to Yorkville Avenue, Scollard Street and Hazelton Lanes,” Mr. Capocci said.
“And you have really high-end concierge and valet parking.”
