Many bids over several months for Yorkville luxury condo on old hospital site

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

80 Yorkville Ave, No. 702, Toronto

Asking price: $2,899,000

Selling price: $2,750,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $1,350,192 (2010)

Taxes: $11,100 (2018)

Days on the market: 26

Listing agents: Dino Capocci and Lauretta Stewart, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The living room has a sleek gas fireplace. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

In a two-tower residence on the former site of Mount Sinai Hospital, this two-bedroom corner suite was listed for nearly $3-million this spring, then relisted for roughly $2.9-million this summer. During those times, two offers dissolved, but a $2.75-million bid was finalized in early July.

Open this photo in gallery The 1,700-square-foot unit has full height windows and three balconies. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

“In this building – in the last two years – there’s only been three sales on MLS, and one I know of was off market, so there’s very low turnover in the building,” agent Dino Capocci said.

“We knew we were a little high [on the asking price], so it took longer than usual to sell, but at that price, you don’t sell in a week.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen is modern and upscale. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

Situated in one corner of a nine-year-old high-rise, this roughly 1,700-square-foot unit is surrounded by nearly full height windows and three balconies overlooking the quaint boutiques on Scollard Street and Jesse Ketchum park and school.

Interior appointments are modern and upscale, from a sleek gas fireplace in the living room to a spa-like ensuite and his and her closets in the master bedroom.

Open this photo in gallery The master bedroom boasts a spa-like ensuite and his and her closets. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The unit comes with two more bathrooms and laundry machines, plus a storage locker and parking. Monthly fees of $2,014 pay for water and heating, as well as a gym and pool.

The Agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery Balconies overlook the boutiques on Scollard Street and Jesse Ketchum park and school. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

“It’s a really rare unit because it’s a bright, light-filled corner unit with three terraces,” Mr. Capocci said.

“It has a northwest view, so you can see the sun set.”

High-end amenities and services are also within easy reach. “You can walk out to Yorkville Avenue, Scollard Street and Hazelton Lanes,” Mr. Capocci said.

Story continues below advertisement

“And you have really high-end concierge and valet parking.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.