25 Tempo Way, Whitby, Ont.

Asking price: $889,000 (May, 2022)

Selling price: $830,000 (May, 2022)

Previous selling price: $233,278 (June, 2010)

Taxes: $4,480 (2021)

Days on the market: 21

Listing agents: Tara Dickson and Dominika Stollar, Coldwell Banker – R.M.R. Real Estate

The action

This three-bedroom townhouse in Whitby’s Brooklin neighbourhood, about 60 kilometres east of Toronto, was listed for $889,000 early this spring, but got only a handful of offers, all deemed insufficient by the seller. After the Victoria Day weekend, negotiations with one bidder ended with an accepted offer of $830,000.

“We did have multiple offers, but the offers were not as desirable as they were in the peak of the market in January and February,” agent Tara Dickson said. “And offers were more conditional now than they were before.”

The dining area opens up to the kitchen.Coldwell Banker – R.M.R. Real Estate

What they got

This 12-year-old townhouse has a traditional two-storey plan with a street-level entrance and a built-in garage.

The main-floor living and dining area opens onto the kitchen with doors to an outside deck. Upstairs, the largest bedroom contains a walk-in closet and one of the home’s three bathrooms.

The unfinished basement has direct access to the backyard which abuts a ravine.

The property is freehold, but a monthly maintenance fee of $160 covers water supply and snow removal.

The house backs onto a ravine.Coldwell Banker – R.M.R. Real Estate

The agent’s take

“Tempo Way backs onto a ravine, so they’re secluded in that specific area, which makes it a very unique location,” Ms. Dickson said.

“The location is also close to the 407 [highway] and all the shopping centres.”

“It’s not as up-to-date [as other homes],” Ms. Dickson said, “but that leaves anyone buying it the ability to redo whatever they want versus things that are completely redone.”

The buyer has the opportunity to update and redo the house, according to the realtor.Coldwell Banker – R.M.R. Real Estate

