Market for three-bedroom Etobicoke bungalow limited by hydro field

72 Mervyn Ave., Toronto
Asking price: $849,000
Selling price: $835,000
Previous selling price: $399,900 (2009)
Taxes: $3,800 (2018)
Days on the market: 17
Listing agents: Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown, Keller Williams Portfolio Realty
The action
Sellers this spring have been conditioned to accept marketing campaigns that are lengthier than has been the case in previous years. This three-bedroom bungalow had upwards of 20 visitors spaced out over two weeks before one party negotiated a deal in early April.
“Because it sided onto a hydro field, we knew that would limit our market somewhat,” agent Irene Kaushansky said.
“It was priced lower than similar homes in the area, so it gave the buyer a good opportunity.”
What they got
This brick structure designed in the 1950s has been improved over time, so it has an updated eat-in kitchen with pot lights and open living and dining areas with hardwood floors.
An office and recreational space were carved out in the basement, which has a side exit to a private driveway and garage on the 40-foot-by-126-foot lot.
The agent’s take
“It was move-in ready with the opportunity to update over time,” Ms. Kaushansky said.
“It’s walking distance to the subway and there are great schools in the area, so it’s increasingly a destination for younger families.”
