Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Market rebound erases price cut on downtown Toronto condo

Sydnia Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Pope Real Estate Ltd.

  • 127 Queen St. E, No. 203, Toronto
  • Asking price: $659,900 (March, 2021)
  • Asking price history: $669,900 (September, 2020)
  • Selling price: $669,908 (March, 2021)
  • Previous selling price: $594,000 (April, 2018)
  • Taxes: $2,411 (2020)
  • Days on the market: One
  • Listing agent: Robin Pope, Pope Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The condo has a long and narrow layout with nine-foot, concrete ceilings.

Pope Real Estate Ltd.

This one-bedroom-plus-den unit at Glass House was toured by fewer than a dozen house hunters over the course of two months last fall and failed to illicit a bid. Re-listed this year with $10,000 trimmed from the asking price, it nabbed a full price offer from the first visitor, who was then coaxed to top up that offer to the original asking price as a way of fending off any rival bidders.

“The market had heated up, now favouring sellers, not buyers,” agent Robin Pope said.

“Not only was it well priced, but we were more likely to get more than our asking price the longer it was on the market,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“If [the buyer] was competing, he’d have to pay a lot more, so we settled on $10,000 more than our asking price, which was our original ask when we were on the market in September.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The suite features a Juliet balcony along the living and dining area.

Pope Real Estate Ltd.

This 754-square-foot suite has a long and narrow layout with nine-foot, concrete ceilings and a Juliet balcony along the living and dining area.

The industrial aesthetic is complemented by grey hardwood floors, quartz kitchen countertops and stainless steel appliances, including a gas stove.

There is a storage locker and parking spot and, unusually, private access to a 186-square-foot rooftop terrace.

Monthly fees of $697 pay for water, heating and use of an on-site gym.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The private terrace – acquired by previous owners from the builder – was an unexpected bonus.

Pope Real Estate Ltd.

“One bedroom plus dens were quite popular during COVID because of the need to work from home,” Mr. Pope said.

“And it’s a loft-style apartment with exposed concrete ceilings, so it had a lot of nice features.”

Story continues below advertisement

The private terrace – acquired by previous owners from the builder – was also an unexpected bonus. “You had a nice rooftop terrace to go barbecue and have a table and some chairs,” Mr. Pope said.

