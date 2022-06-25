HomeLife/Realty One Ltd.

10 Rolston Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,638,000 (March, 2022)

Previous asking price: $1,449,000 (February, 2022)

Selling price: $1,590,000 (March, 2022)

Previous selling price: $581,000 (July, 2011)

Taxes: $6,104 (2021)

Days on the market: Nine

Listing agent: Jen Tripp, HomeLife/Realty One Ltd.

The action

Agent Jen Tripp launched this Cabbagetown row house into an active market early this year as many houses in the city were selling for well over asking. To her surprise, no one showed up on the offer date in March. Two days later, she bumped up the nearly $1,449,000 list price to $1.638,000, and almost immediately got a buyer who struck a deal at $48,000 off the revised price.

“Things were either selling in two or three days or they were selling in 30 or 40 days,” Ms. Tripp said.

“[This one] sold at the tail end of the madness that was January and February of 2022.”

What they got

This 11-year-old row house has an unconventional three-storey plan with one bedroom at ground level and three more bedrooms on the top floor.

The second level features completely open-concept living, cooking and dining areas with hardwood flooring.

The agent’s take

“There are about six houses on this little cul-de-sac that runs parallel to Parliament [Street],” Ms. Tripp said.

“So, it’s a quiet little street; very unassuming.”

This particular house is unique for its size and layout. “It has four bedrooms, four bathrooms – two of them are ensuites – one-car parking in a garage and one in the driveway,” Ms. Tripp said.

“What’s also unusual is you walk in at ground level and there was a bedroom, but you could easily make it a home office. It also has a gas fireplace and leads out to the backyard.”

