 Skip to main content

Markham ‘bungaloft’ sells under asking

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Done Deal

Markham ‘bungaloft’ sells under asking

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail

The townhouse offers about 3,200 square feet of living space, a private backyard and attached double garage.

9 Arlington Way, Markham, Ont.

Asking price: $2,180,000

Selling price: $2-million

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $6,871 (2017)

Days on the market: 51

Listing and co-op agent: Jerry Hammond, Hammond International Properties Ltd.

THE ACTION

This unusual “bungaloft” – a bungalow townhouse with a loft – located less than a five-minute drive from the Bayview Golf and Country Club, only had six visitors, but three of those made offers. The winning bid, $180,000 under asking, was accepted mid-May.

“This is one of the only complexes like this in Southern Ontario,” agent Jerry Hammond said. “Maybe one [unit is listed] every five years, if that. They don’t turn over very quickly.”

The house has formal living and dining areas, as well as an open concept eat-in kitchen and rear family room.

WHAT THEY GOT

In a condominium community, called Cotswold of Bayview, this roughly 15-year-old townhouse offers about 3,200 square feet of living space, a private backyard and attached double garage.

The interior was designed with formal living and dining areas and more open concept eat-in kitchen and rear family room. The latter was appointed a fireplace, patio doors and cathedral ceilings that open to a loft area above, media space and bedroom.

Story continues below advertisement

Two bedrooms with bathrooms and walk-in closets complete the main floor. A guest room is situated in the basement, along with media and recreation spaces.

Monthly maintenance fees are $842, which includes water.

THE AGENT’S TAKE

“It’s in a private little enclave – there are only 17 homes – and part of it backs onto a conservation area, so it’s really a gem,” Mr. Hammond said.

“They are so well designed with high ceilings, and they’re spacious and they’re wide, so rooms are very gracious in size.”

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Globe and Mail guide
Back to school: Get the kids – and yourself – ready for September
We’ve rounded up the best of our back-to-school stories to help you ease into the transition
Woman making a sandwich for a school lunch
Globe and Mail event
EMBA Summit — Invest in Your Future
Monday September 10, 4:00pm – 8:30pm, Toronto. Free
Invest in your future