Markham ‘bungaloft’ sells under asking

9 Arlington Way, Markham, Ont.
Asking price: $2,180,000
Selling price: $2-million
Taxes: $6,871 (2017)
Days on the market: 51
Listing and co-op agent: Jerry Hammond, Hammond International Properties Ltd.
THE ACTION
This unusual “bungaloft” – a bungalow townhouse with a loft – located less than a five-minute drive from the Bayview Golf and Country Club, only had six visitors, but three of those made offers. The winning bid, $180,000 under asking, was accepted mid-May.
“This is one of the only complexes like this in Southern Ontario,” agent Jerry Hammond said. “Maybe one [unit is listed] every five years, if that. They don’t turn over very quickly.”
WHAT THEY GOT
In a condominium community, called Cotswold of Bayview, this roughly 15-year-old townhouse offers about 3,200 square feet of living space, a private backyard and attached double garage.
The interior was designed with formal living and dining areas and more open concept eat-in kitchen and rear family room. The latter was appointed a fireplace, patio doors and cathedral ceilings that open to a loft area above, media space and bedroom.
Two bedrooms with bathrooms and walk-in closets complete the main floor. A guest room is situated in the basement, along with media and recreation spaces.
Monthly maintenance fees are $842, which includes water.
THE AGENT’S TAKE
“It’s in a private little enclave – there are only 17 homes – and part of it backs onto a conservation area, so it’s really a gem,” Mr. Hammond said.
“They are so well designed with high ceilings, and they’re spacious and they’re wide, so rooms are very gracious in size.”
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.