Markham ‘bungaloft’ sells under asking

Open this photo in gallery The townhouse offers about 3,200 square feet of living space, a private backyard and attached double garage.

9 Arlington Way, Markham, Ont.

Asking price: $2,180,000

Selling price: $2-million

Taxes: $6,871 (2017)

Days on the market: 51

Listing and co-op agent: Jerry Hammond, Hammond International Properties Ltd.

THE ACTION

This unusual “bungaloft” – a bungalow townhouse with a loft – located less than a five-minute drive from the Bayview Golf and Country Club, only had six visitors, but three of those made offers. The winning bid, $180,000 under asking, was accepted mid-May.

“This is one of the only complexes like this in Southern Ontario,” agent Jerry Hammond said. “Maybe one [unit is listed] every five years, if that. They don’t turn over very quickly.”

Open this photo in gallery The house has formal living and dining areas, as well as an open concept eat-in kitchen and rear family room.

WHAT THEY GOT

In a condominium community, called Cotswold of Bayview, this roughly 15-year-old townhouse offers about 3,200 square feet of living space, a private backyard and attached double garage.

The interior was designed with formal living and dining areas and more open concept eat-in kitchen and rear family room. The latter was appointed a fireplace, patio doors and cathedral ceilings that open to a loft area above, media space and bedroom.

Two bedrooms with bathrooms and walk-in closets complete the main floor. A guest room is situated in the basement, along with media and recreation spaces.

Monthly maintenance fees are $842, which includes water.

THE AGENT’S TAKE

“It’s in a private little enclave – there are only 17 homes – and part of it backs onto a conservation area, so it’s really a gem,” Mr. Hammond said.

“They are so well designed with high ceilings, and they’re spacious and they’re wide, so rooms are very gracious in size.”