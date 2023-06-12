18 Bruce Thomson Dr., Markham, Ont.
- Asking price: $1,799,000 (May, 2023)
- Selling price: $2,350,000 (May, 2023)
- Previous selling price: $624,769 (November, 2011)
- Taxes: $6,869 (2022)
- Days on the market: Two
- Listing agent: Hiuyan Bow, Living Realty Inc.
The action
This four-bedroom house in a residential enclave near Highway 404 and Elgin Mills Road attracted two quick offers and sold considerably over the asking price.
A revived market and a thorough staging undoubtedly helped the sale, said agent Hiuyan Bow, but an auspicious address may also have lent a hand.
“Eighteen in the Chinese communities is a very sought after number,” said Ms. Bow, “so on any given street, there are only so many of those addresses.”
What they got
This 12-year-old house has numerous modern conveniences, four bathrooms and a double garage accessed through the laundry room.
The living and dining areas have nine-foot ceilings, pot lights and hardwood flooring. The family room is equipped with a gas fireplace.
The eat-in kitchen is outfitted with granite countertops, an island and stainless steel appliances.
The basement is unfinished.
The agent’s take
“There’s a lot of great schools in the area, so it’s a very family-oriented neighbourhood,” said Ms. Bow.
“The public school, literally steps from the home, is a French Immersion school.”