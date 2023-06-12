Special to The Globe and Mail

18 Bruce Thomson Dr., Markham, Ont.

18 Bruce Thomson Dr., Markham, Ont.

Asking price: $1,799,000 (May, 2023)

$1,799,000 (May, 2023) Selling price: $2,350,000 (May, 2023)

$2,350,000 (May, 2023) Previous selling price: $624,769 (November, 2011)

$624,769 (November, 2011) Taxes: $6,869 (2022)

$6,869 (2022) Days on the market: Two

Two Listing agent: Hiuyan Bow, Living Realty Inc.

After two quick offers, this house sold considerably over the asking price.

The action

This four-bedroom house in a residential enclave near Highway 404 and Elgin Mills Road attracted two quick offers and sold considerably over the asking price.

A revived market and a thorough staging undoubtedly helped the sale, said agent Hiuyan Bow, but an auspicious address may also have lent a hand.

“Eighteen in the Chinese communities is a very sought after number,” said Ms. Bow, “so on any given street, there are only so many of those addresses.”

The living and dining areas have nine-foot ceilings, pot lights and hardwood flooring. The family room is equipped with a gas fireplace.

What they got

This 12-year-old house has numerous modern conveniences, four bathrooms and a double garage accessed through the laundry room.

The living and dining areas have nine-foot ceilings, pot lights and hardwood flooring. The family room is equipped with a gas fireplace.

The eat-in kitchen is outfitted with granite countertops, an island and stainless steel appliances.

The basement is unfinished.

The eat-in kitchen is outfitted with granite countertops, an island and stainless steel appliances.

The agent’s take

“There’s a lot of great schools in the area, so it’s a very family-oriented neighbourhood,” said Ms. Bow.

“The public school, literally steps from the home, is a French Immersion school.”