Markham semi finally sells on third listing

14 Grosvenor Court, Markham, Ont.
Asking price: $1,299,000 (July, 2020)
Previous asking price: $1.399-million (February, 2020); $1.588-million (November, 2019) – under previous agents
Selling price: $1,298,500 (July, 2020)
Previous selling price: $1,050,000 (July, 2019)
Taxes: $6,753 (2020)
Days on the market: One
Listing agents: Andre Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.
The action
On a cul-de-sac near the Bayview Golf and Country Club, this semi-detached house on a 20-foot-by-119-foot lot was twice listed unsuccessfully. With a new agent and a new, lower asking price, it scored a buyer in its first day on the market in late July after just six showings.
“This is a big price for a semi-detached house," said agent Andre Kutyan, but its superior finishes and features warranted the price.
Mr. Kutyan said his preliminary research made it clear that there was a narrow window of opportunity in the local market. “Looking between $900,000 and $1.4-million before we went on the market, there were 23 listings and 15 of them were detached. Buyers had a lot of choice of detached homes in the general area, so it was important to be on the money with pricing.”
What they got
The kitchen and three bathrooms in this more than 40-year-old house were recently renovated. There is oak flooring in the open living and dining areas lit by new pot lighting and a sunken family room with a fireplace and access to a wide south-facing deck.
The second floor has a laundry room and three bedrooms, including one with a skylight, fireplace, walk-in closet, and spiral staircase to a loft.
The basement is unfinished. The house includes a built-in garage.
The agent’s take
“It’s in a good area south of the Bayview golf course,” Mr. Kutyan said.
“[Plus, the sellers] spent a lot of money on high-end finishes, from interior hardwood floors to lacquered cabinets in the kitchen.”
“One cool feature is a loft area off the master bedroom, which makes for a great home office, which is a big plus for the buyers,” Mr. Kutyan said.
