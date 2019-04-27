Markup for Birchcliffe suite draws three bids

Open this photo in gallery Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

160 Fallingbrook Rd., No. 202, Toronto

Asking price: $579,000

Selling price: $560,000

Previous selling price: $319,671 (2009)

Taxes: $2,847 (2018)

Days on the market: 35

Listing agents: Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown, Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery The Fallingbrook Lofts building is a few streets north of the Toronto Hunt Club. Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

A few streets north of the Toronto Hunt Club on Lake Ontario, this one-bedroom suite at Fallingbrook Lofts had offers that went nowhere when marketed for $549,000. But things worked out differently once the price was raised by $30,000 in early March.

“It was sitting on the market and all of a sudden we had a flurry of activity and three offers over two days,” agent Irene Kaushansky said.

“It was completely atypical of just about everything. We felt comfortable waiting and advertising open houses until we got the right buyer.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The principal room has hardwood floors and a gas fireplace. Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

Greenery dominates the view from this roughly 890-square-foot suite overlooking Blantyre Park and a green roof caps the 10-year-old mid-rise building as well.

The principal room is open concept with hardwood floors and a gas fireplace. The kitchen has appliances along one wall and granite countertops. Frosted glass windows allow natural light to reach the interior bedroom, which has a walk-in closet and semi-ensuite bathroom.

There are also stacked laundry machines, a locker and parking.

Each month, fees of $552 pay for water and party room upkeep.

The agent’s take

“It’s a nice location close to the beach without the congestion,” Ms. Kaushansky said.

“It’s a pretty small boutique building with only 44 units … and it’s a green building and pet-friendly building, which were big selling features for the buyer.”

“It’s more sizable than [units in] newer buildings that have more a shoebox feel,” Ms. Kaushansky said.

“[In addition], this one has very high ceilings, a big wide floor plan, and being on the north side of the building, it faces the park, so it had a nicer view.”

