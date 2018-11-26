Mature mountain home in Hamilton tops multiple buyers’ list

18 Rosedene Ave., Hamilton, Ont.

Asking price: $549,900

Selling price: $552,000

Previous selling price: $500,000 (April 2018); $326,500 (2015); $269,500 (2013)

Taxes: $3,405 (2018)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean. St. Jean Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The renovated home maintained the original cove ceilings and wainscoting.

Late this summer, it was common for home sales to take more than a month, but the timeline was sped up for this two-bedroom bungalow near Southam Park. It fetched more than one offer in less than a week mid-August.

“It’s not your standard situation,” agent Michael St. Jean said. “[There were other listings] in this part of the Hamilton Mountain definitely, but in the immediate neighbourhood, not so much.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The bungalow's updated kitchen has quartz finishes.

This 1960s bungalow has a classic brick exterior, but the 910-square-foot interior had a recent makeover, from new wiring to updated flooring, kitchen and pair of bathrooms.

There are separate living and dining rooms and a sunken family room addition with new windows and two exits to the 45-by-120-foot grounds, including one via a south-facing deck.

The basement has guest and recreation rooms.

The agent’s take

“Once the downtown was tapped out of land, development started on top of the escarpment, which would become the Hamilton Mountain, and this [home is on one] of the first streets developed up there” Mr. St. Jean said.

“It still maintained character with cove ceilings and wainscoting, but it was dressed up with a new kitchen with quartz [finishes] and a laundry room.”

Furthermore, this home offers a great deal of extra space. “This house has an attached garage, which is also a bonus, and it had a second garage, which is accessible from the street behind, so that was rare,” Mr. St. Jean said.

“It also has three bedrooms, which was nice because some of the older homes only have two bedrooms.”