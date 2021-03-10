 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Mid-century modern semi offered Rosedale rarity

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

44 Castle Frank Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $2,795,000 (December, 2020)

Previous asking price: $2,950,000 (November, 2020)

Story continues below advertisement

Selling price: $2,740,000 (January, 2021)

Previous selling prices: $2,605,000 (June, 2017); $1,325,000 (June, 2009); $1,275,000 (March, 2007)

Taxes: $11,538 (2020)

Days on the market: 46

Listing agents: Paul Maranger and Christian Vermast, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

This semi-detached house had the dual advantages of backing onto a ravine and having a distant nighttime view of the Don Valley Parkway and the sparkling towers beyond. The unique location and distinct architectural design drew a trickle of offers over the winter.

Open this photo in gallery

This mid-century modern home has remodelled kitchen space.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“It’s a mid-century modern home right in the heart of the South Rosedale Heritage Conservation District, so it stands out as completely unique,” agent Paul Maranger said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I thought the view was really exciting with nature right at your door and way in the distance is the DVP and glistening lights of the tall buildings.”

What they got

In 1969, Satok and Poizner Architects won an award for its design of this small collection of two-storey homes with outdoor space on all levels. This 2,560-square-foot unit has a patio off a lower-level recreation area and balconies off three of the four bedrooms upstairs and two entertaining areas on the main floor.

Open this photo in gallery

It has two entertainment areas on the main level.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Five skylights bring natural light into a central dining room with 18-foot ceilings.

There are four bathrooms and a remodeled kitchen, plus interior access to the garage.

The agent’s take

“In the 50s, 60s and 70s, a lot of the big mansions [in Rosedale] were torn down – they weren’t heritage protected at the time – and a series of infill houses more manageably sized were put in,” Mr. Maranger said. “So they come up, but rarely do they come up in this size and width.”

Open this photo in gallery

The unit has a patio off a lower-level recreation area.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“This has a massive two-storey window over the staircase – so the light difference was dramatic – and there are five balconies … so there are lots of areas to walk out on.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies