Mid-century modern semi offered Rosedale rarity

Sotheby's International Realty Canada

44 Castle Frank Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $2,795,000 (December, 2020)

Previous asking price: $2,950,000 (November, 2020)

Selling price: $2,740,000 (January, 2021)

Previous selling prices: $2,605,000 (June, 2017); $1,325,000 (June, 2009); $1,275,000 (March, 2007)

Taxes: $11,538 (2020)

Days on the market: 46

Listing agents: Paul Maranger and Christian Vermast, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

This semi-detached house had the dual advantages of backing onto a ravine and having a distant nighttime view of the Don Valley Parkway and the sparkling towers beyond. The unique location and distinct architectural design drew a trickle of offers over the winter.

Sotheby's International Realty Canada

“It’s a mid-century modern home right in the heart of the South Rosedale Heritage Conservation District, so it stands out as completely unique,” agent Paul Maranger said.

“I thought the view was really exciting with nature right at your door and way in the distance is the DVP and glistening lights of the tall buildings.”

What they got

In 1969, Satok and Poizner Architects won an award for its design of this small collection of two-storey homes with outdoor space on all levels. This 2,560-square-foot unit has a patio off a lower-level recreation area and balconies off three of the four bedrooms upstairs and two entertaining areas on the main floor.

Sotheby's International Realty Canada

Five skylights bring natural light into a central dining room with 18-foot ceilings.

There are four bathrooms and a remodeled kitchen, plus interior access to the garage.

The agent’s take

“In the 50s, 60s and 70s, a lot of the big mansions [in Rosedale] were torn down – they weren’t heritage protected at the time – and a series of infill houses more manageably sized were put in,” Mr. Maranger said. “So they come up, but rarely do they come up in this size and width.”

Sotheby's International Realty Canada

“This has a massive two-storey window over the staircase – so the light difference was dramatic – and there are five balconies … so there are lots of areas to walk out on.”

