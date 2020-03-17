Midtown condo draws multiple bids, but seller holds out for full price

Open this photo in gallery Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

2191 Yonge St. No. 611, Toronto

Asking price: $939,800

Selling price: $939,800

Previous selling prices: $474,000 (2010); $399,000 (2009)

Taxes: $4,135 (2019)

Days on the market: 21

Listing agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The suite is in the two-tower Quantum complex across from the Eglinton subway station. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

This staged, two-bedroom corner suite at the Quantum building was unoccupied, giving 10 buyers nearly unrestricted access on short notice in January. Several quick offers came in under list, but the seller held out for a full price bid of $939,800.

“The last sale for that [style of] unit was $850,000 and the highest sale was $875,000, but that was a unit with nine-foot ceilings and a more upgraded kitchen,” agent Ira Jelinek said.

“We just made our unit look really nice – and the timing was right because the market was hot – so we did well.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The unit features two walls of windows and sliding doors to a balcony. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

Across from Eglinton subway station on Yonge Street, this two-tower complex combines street-level restaurants and cafés with modern residential suites above, such as this 1,090-square-foot suite.

The living and dining areas are open concept with two walls of windows and sliding doors to a balcony.

Both bedrooms have walk-in closets. There are three bathrooms and a laundry closet with stacked machines.

A locker and parking complete the package. Monthly fees of $745 cover 24-hour concierge and amenities.

The agent’s take

"[At Quantum], it’s a typical 1,090-square-foot unit for two bedrooms, but they don’t build them like that anymore. Now, it’s like 850 square feet,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“[The building also] has a lot of amenities, like a pool, gym and rooftop deck with barbecues … and right when you walk out your door, you cross the street and you’re at the subway, which is one thing that really makes it special.”

