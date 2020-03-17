 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Midtown condo draws multiple bids, but seller holds out for full price

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

2191 Yonge St. No. 611, Toronto

Asking price: $939,800

Selling price: $939,800

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling prices: $474,000 (2010); $399,000 (2009)

Taxes: $4,135 (2019)

Days on the market: 21

Listing agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The suite is in the two-tower Quantum complex across from the Eglinton subway station.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

This staged, two-bedroom corner suite at the Quantum building was unoccupied, giving 10 buyers nearly unrestricted access on short notice in January. Several quick offers came in under list, but the seller held out for a full price bid of $939,800.

“The last sale for that [style of] unit was $850,000 and the highest sale was $875,000, but that was a unit with nine-foot ceilings and a more upgraded kitchen,” agent Ira Jelinek said.

“We just made our unit look really nice – and the timing was right because the market was hot – so we did well.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The unit features two walls of windows and sliding doors to a balcony.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

Across from Eglinton subway station on Yonge Street, this two-tower complex combines street-level restaurants and cafés with modern residential suites above, such as this 1,090-square-foot suite.

The living and dining areas are open concept with two walls of windows and sliding doors to a balcony.

Both bedrooms have walk-in closets. There are three bathrooms and a laundry closet with stacked machines.

A locker and parking complete the package. Monthly fees of $745 cover 24-hour concierge and amenities.

The agent’s take

"[At Quantum], it’s a typical 1,090-square-foot unit for two bedrooms, but they don’t build them like that anymore. Now, it’s like 850 square feet,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“[The building also] has a lot of amenities, like a pool, gym and rooftop deck with barbecues … and right when you walk out your door, you cross the street and you’re at the subway, which is one thing that really makes it special.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies