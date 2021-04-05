Midtown condo embraced bogus bids due to building’s visitor rules

Open this photo in gallery Done Deal, 2191 Yonge St., No. 4401, Toronto Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

2191 Yonge St., No. 4401, Toronto

Asking price: $718,000 (January, 2021)

Previous asking price: $718,000 (November, 2020)

Selling price: $700,000 (January, 2021)

Taxes: $3,153 (2020)

Days on the market: 14

Listing agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

The kitchen has an island and breakfast bar.

This one-bedroom plus den suite spent two weeks on the market late last year before it was pulled because of difficulties booking tours around the tenants’ schedules and the building’s restrictive visitation policy. It returned in January after the building agreed to allow visits as long as visitors had a conditional offer in hand. About two dozen potential buyers made the tour.

“The building wouldn’t allow showings at the very beginning,” said agent Ira Jelinek. “But [later] they would allow showings only with a conditional offer … even if it wasn’t a serious offer.”

“At the time, we got a good price [of $700,000], but the market has gone up since.”

What they got

The den could be a full second bedroom.

In the north tower at the Quantum complex, this 803-square-foot suite unit has a bright, open feel with nine-foot ceilings, window walls and a balcony off the open principal room.

The kitchen has an island and breakfast bar and there are stacked laundry machines in one of the two bathrooms.

The unit comes with parking. Monthly fees of $565 cover water, heating and upkeep of common areas, like the pool and rooftop deck.

The agent’s take

There are nine-foot ceilings, window walls and a balcony off the open principal room.

“It’s a great building with full concierge, it’s across from the subway, and has any amenity you could imagine,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“This is one of my favourite units in the building because the den could be a full second bedroom because it has a walk-in closet, and it has a two-piece washroom.”

Open this photo in gallery Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

