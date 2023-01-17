1815 Yonge St., No. 1702, Toronto
Asking price: $1,249,900 (October, 2022)
Selling price: $1.2-million (November, 2022)
Taxes: $4,574 (2022)
Days on the market: 29
Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty
The action
This two-bedroom plus den unit has a sought-after corner location with unobstructed views over Yonge Street, the Kay Gardner Beltline Trail, Mount Pleasant Cemetery and Davisville station. A similar unit sold about three years ago, prompting agent Christopher Bibby to list this one for $1,249,900 late last year.
“People understood [market] conditions are unknown and turbulent at the moment, but this is a fairly unique piece of real estate,” Mr. Bibby said.
“We were getting one to two showings per day, so we knew there was interest, and the feedback was not that we were overpriced, or our expectations were unreasonable, but it was that buyers needed more space, or it was too small, so these were factors we couldn’t control.”
Over four weeks, the eight-year-old unit attracted 42 visitors. One eventually fine-tuned a bid for $1.2-million.
“We knew, regardless, someone was going to negotiate. So we kept that in mind,” Mr. Bibby said. “There are still buyers out there, but they’re apprehensive.”
What they got
This 1,001 square-foot unit has an open, airy feel with walls of windows and a wraparound balcony with access from the open principal room and smaller bedroom.
The kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances. New hardwood flooring extends to the primary bedroom with a walk-in closet and one of two bathrooms.
A storage locker and parking is included. Monthly fees of $964 cover water, heating, concierge and use of the gym and rooftop terrace.
The agent’s take
“Being a corner unit, it has a wraparound balcony, but generally speaking, you may just have one exposure or a balcony on one side,” Mr. Bibby said.
“This had beautiful views to the south, and a lot of natural light at the end of the day on the west side.”