Jordan Prussky Photography

1815 Yonge St., No. 1702, Toronto

Asking price: $1,249,900 (October, 2022)

Selling price: $1.2-million (November, 2022)

Taxes: $4,574 (2022)

Days on the market: 29

Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The action

The unit's sought-after corner location with unobstructed views brought in a bid of $1.2-million.Jordan Prussky Photography

This two-bedroom plus den unit has a sought-after corner location with unobstructed views over Yonge Street, the Kay Gardner Beltline Trail, Mount Pleasant Cemetery and Davisville station. A similar unit sold about three years ago, prompting agent Christopher Bibby to list this one for $1,249,900 late last year.

“People understood [market] conditions are unknown and turbulent at the moment, but this is a fairly unique piece of real estate,” Mr. Bibby said.

“We were getting one to two showings per day, so we knew there was interest, and the feedback was not that we were overpriced, or our expectations were unreasonable, but it was that buyers needed more space, or it was too small, so these were factors we couldn’t control.”

Over four weeks, the eight-year-old unit attracted 42 visitors. One eventually fine-tuned a bid for $1.2-million.

“We knew, regardless, someone was going to negotiate. So we kept that in mind,” Mr. Bibby said. “There are still buyers out there, but they’re apprehensive.”

What they got

The wraparound balcony has access from the open principal room and smaller bedroom.Jordan Prussky Photography

This 1,001 square-foot unit has an open, airy feel with walls of windows and a wraparound balcony with access from the open principal room and smaller bedroom.

The kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances. New hardwood flooring extends to the primary bedroom with a walk-in closet and one of two bathrooms.

A storage locker and parking is included. Monthly fees of $964 cover water, heating, concierge and use of the gym and rooftop terrace.

The agent’s take

Thanks to the walls of windows and wraparound balcony, the space gets plenty of natural light throughout the day.Jordan Prussky Photography

“Being a corner unit, it has a wraparound balcony, but generally speaking, you may just have one exposure or a balcony on one side,” Mr. Bibby said.

“This had beautiful views to the south, and a lot of natural light at the end of the day on the west side.”