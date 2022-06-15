Special to The Globe and Mail

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

111 Strathallan Blvd., Toronto

Asking price: $4,295,000 (April, 2022)

Selling price: $4,650,000 (April, 2022)

Previous selling price: $840,000 (March, 1999)

Taxes: $13,833 (2021)

Days on the market: One

Listing agents: Carol Lome and Brayden Irwin, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The action

This five-bedroom house near the North Toronto Tennis Club and John Ross Robertson Junior Public School had about a dozen buyers drop by on its first day on the market. Two offers came in before the date set to review offers. The sellers accepted an offer that added $355,000 to their $4.295-million asking price.

“We priced it competitively with what was available on the market,” said agent Carol Lome.

“This property was better than one [the buyers] tried to buy a week earlier, so they did not want to miss out on this one.”

The living spaces feature bay windows.

The living room also includes a fireplace.Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

What they got

This three-storey house from the 1920s has a classic centre-hall plan with a central foyer and formal living and dining rooms with bay windows.

The house sits on a 50- by 135-foot lot and has been recently renovated and expanded, creating 3,258 square feet of modern living space, including five bathrooms and recreation rooms on the main and second levels.

The updated eat-in kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances. There’s also a wine cellar in the basement.

At the back of the house is a stone patio and in-ground pool.

The house includes five bedrooms.

The house includes five bedrooms.Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The agent’s take

“It’s a very pretty Georgian house and the landscaping was rejuvenated a few years ago,” Ms. Lome said.

“They had an older pool, which tends to be deeper and larger than newer pools, so it was the full width of the property.”

The tree-lined street and local amenities were also coveted. “Lytton Park – because of the schools and neighbourhood feel – is very much in demand,” Ms. Lome said.

“Strathallan is also a premium street west of Avenue Road, and originally it was the extension of Alexandra Boulevard.”

