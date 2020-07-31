Mimico loft sees flurry of activity after pandemic restrictions eased

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

200 Manitoba St., No. 316, Toronto

Asking price: $639,900

Selling price: $630,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling prices: $377,000 (2016); $325,000 (2014); $327,000 (2010); $240,000 (2006); $234,000 (2003)

Taxes: $2,152 (2019)

Days on the market: 15

Listing agent: Jenelle Cameron, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The living and dining area is anchored by a gas fireplace. Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

This two-storey suite at the Skylofts II building was held off the market until pandemic restrictions were eased in late May. Thereafter, visitors following safety protocols could view a 3-D online tour or make in-person visits to the freshly painted and staged space.

“At the end of March and the beginning of April, we didn’t know what was going to happen, but we saw things were still moving along, so we decided to go for it,” agent Jenelle Cameron said.

“It was only on the market for two days when we got two offers. In the first few days, we had four or five showings, but even after it sold conditionally, we had another ten showings, so it was busy.” It took some days for the conditions on the offer to be satisfied and the deal was done.

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery A balcony is located off the living and dining area. Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

This one-bedroom-plus-den unit in an 18-year-old mid-rise within the Mystic Pointe community near Humber Bay Park, has a typical layout with 17-foot ceilings and full height windows facing south.

A balcony is located off the living and dining area, which is anchored by a gas fireplace and visible from the den and sleeping quarters upstairs.

There are bathrooms on each level, ensuite laundry and parking.

Monthly fees of $635 cover water and heating, as well as gated security, a use of a squash court, party room and two rooftop decks.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery There is one bedroom and bathrooms on each level. Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

“They’re not brand new, but … you can get good value in those older buildings,” Ms. Cameron said.

“They’re all two-storey units in there of different sizes, so for a first-time buyer, is a good price for the size.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.