Mimico loft sees flurry of activity after pandemic restrictions eased

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Mimico loft sees flurry of activity after pandemic restrictions eased

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

200 Manitoba St., No. 316, Toronto

Asking price: $639,900

Selling price: $630,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling prices: $377,000 (2016); $325,000 (2014); $327,000 (2010); $240,000 (2006); $234,000 (2003)

Taxes: $2,152 (2019)

Days on the market: 15

Listing agent: Jenelle Cameron, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The living and dining area is anchored by a gas fireplace.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

This two-storey suite at the Skylofts II building was held off the market until pandemic restrictions were eased in late May. Thereafter, visitors following safety protocols could view a 3-D online tour or make in-person visits to the freshly painted and staged space.

“At the end of March and the beginning of April, we didn’t know what was going to happen, but we saw things were still moving along, so we decided to go for it,” agent Jenelle Cameron said.

“It was only on the market for two days when we got two offers. In the first few days, we had four or five showings, but even after it sold conditionally, we had another ten showings, so it was busy.” It took some days for the conditions on the offer to be satisfied and the deal was done.

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

A balcony is located off the living and dining area.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

This one-bedroom-plus-den unit in an 18-year-old mid-rise within the Mystic Pointe community near Humber Bay Park, has a typical layout with 17-foot ceilings and full height windows facing south.

A balcony is located off the living and dining area, which is anchored by a gas fireplace and visible from the den and sleeping quarters upstairs.

There are bathrooms on each level, ensuite laundry and parking.

Monthly fees of $635 cover water and heating, as well as gated security, a use of a squash court, party room and two rooftop decks.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

There is one bedroom and bathrooms on each level.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

“They’re not brand new, but … you can get good value in those older buildings,” Ms. Cameron said.

“They’re all two-storey units in there of different sizes, so for a first-time buyer, is a good price for the size.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies