Minor facelift speeds trade of glitzy Hamilton bungalow

31 Gaines Ave., Hamilton
Asking price: $849,900
Selling price: $840,000
Previous selling price: $238,323 (1999)
Taxes: $6,129 (2018)
Days on the market: 14
Listing agent: Tobias Smulders, Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.
The action
About a 10-minute drive west of McMaster University and Lake Ontario, this three-bedroom bungalow on a 49-foot-by-155-foot lot was listed at $875,000 for nearly three months before Christmas. Buyers made clear their dislike of its decor, so light cosmetic work was done inside and out before it was relisted for $850,000 in April.
“It’s a trying market to find that exact price point because the market is spotty,” agent Tobias Smulders said.
“By simply adding a neutral colour to the walls, the home was transformed. There were three interested parties and one family who landed the deal.”
What they got
Within a nearly 20-year-old subdivision surrounded by a park, conservation area and golf course, this 2,104-square-foot house with a double garage has its own outdoor oasis. There is a south-facing deck off the eat-in kitchen and a patio just below, accessible from a lower-level recreation area.
Large windows bring extra light into two entertaining areas on the main floor. Both feature vaulted ceilings and one also has a fireplace.
Several years ago, the basement was finished with a second kitchen, two guest rooms and a third bathroom.
The agent’s take
“There are not a lot of new executive bungalows as options in general, but that neighbourhood in particular happens to have a few different models that are nice,” Mr. Smulders said.
“So it was a hot downsizer spot. Most people coming to see it were coming from a really large home in areas like Oakville and Burlington.”
