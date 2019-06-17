Minor facelift speeds trade of glitzy Hamilton bungalow

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

31 Gaines Ave., Hamilton

Asking price: $849,900

Selling price: $840,000

Previous selling price: $238,323 (1999)

Taxes: $6,129 (2018)

Days on the market: 14

Listing agent: Tobias Smulders, Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery One of the entertaining areas has a fireplace. Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

About a 10-minute drive west of McMaster University and Lake Ontario, this three-bedroom bungalow on a 49-foot-by-155-foot lot was listed at $875,000 for nearly three months before Christmas. Buyers made clear their dislike of its decor, so light cosmetic work was done inside and out before it was relisted for $850,000 in April.

“It’s a trying market to find that exact price point because the market is spotty,” agent Tobias Smulders said.

“By simply adding a neutral colour to the walls, the home was transformed. There were three interested parties and one family who landed the deal.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The home has a two-level outdoor space at the rear. Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

Within a nearly 20-year-old subdivision surrounded by a park, conservation area and golf course, this 2,104-square-foot house with a double garage has its own outdoor oasis. There is a south-facing deck off the eat-in kitchen and a patio just below, accessible from a lower-level recreation area.

Large windows bring extra light into two entertaining areas on the main floor. Both feature vaulted ceilings and one also has a fireplace.

Several years ago, the basement was finished with a second kitchen, two guest rooms and a third bathroom.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery Large windows bring extra light into this entertaining area. Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

“There are not a lot of new executive bungalows as options in general, but that neighbourhood in particular happens to have a few different models that are nice,” Mr. Smulders said.

“So it was a hot downsizer spot. Most people coming to see it were coming from a really large home in areas like Oakville and Burlington.”

