Pope Real Estate Ltd.

2118 Dickson Rd., Mississauga, Ont.

Asking price: $3,299,990 (June, 2023)

Selling price: $3.1-million (July, 2023)

Previous selling price: $565,000 (August, 2009); $510,000 (January, 2006); $365,000 (January, 2002)

Taxes: $10,684 (2023)

Days on the market: 24

Listing agent: Robin Pope, Pope Real Estate Ltd.

The action

The home is a modest, two-bedroom bungalow on an 84- by 312-foot lot in the Gordon Woods area of Mississauga, Ont.

In the Gordon Woods area of Mississauga, $6-million mansions can sometimes sit alongside more modest homes, like this two-bedroom bungalow on an 84- by 312-foot lot. Based on photographs and video calls alone, one buyer made an initial offer, but that was rejected by the sellers as being insufficient. The buyer came back two weeks later for a closer look and improved their offer which, though still $199,990 off the asking price, was accepted.

“Things were starting to slow down on the market, but this was also a unique and really beautiful property,” said agent Robin Pope.

“[The buyer] agreed once he’d seen the property in person, he felt his offer was low and came in with another price higher than the original offer, so we went back and forth and settled on $3.1-million.

“It just reconfirmed that I’ve always believed properties need to be seen by a buyer to understand the full value.”

What they got

The living room has vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, and French doors to a private, front deck and detached, double garage.

This 1950s bungalow was extensively revamped and expanded in 2014. It has 3,542 square feet of living space, including two guest bedrooms downstairs, a family room and a recreation area with an exit to a south-facing patio and hot tub.

All three bathrooms are clad in marble, and the kitchen was fashioned with quartz countertops, custom millwork and stainless steel appliances.

The living room has vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, and French doors to a private, front deck and detached, double garage.

The agent’s take

The kitchen was fashioned with quartz countertops, custom millwork and stainless steel appliances.

“It’s on a cul-de-sac where all the homes on the west side back onto conservation land, so it doesn’t feel like you’re in Mississauga, more like you were up north in the country,” said Mr. Pope.

“The seller was in construction, so not only were the finishes important, but the guts of the house, like the windows, doors and roof, were equally important.”

The home includes an exit to a south-facing patio and hot tub.

The home has 3,542 square feet of living space, including two guest bedrooms downstairs, a family room and a recreation area.