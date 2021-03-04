 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Mississauga infill home draws Toronto buyers

Sydnia Yu
Mississauga, Ont.
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Right at Home Realty Inc.

1335 Haig Blvd., Mississauga

Asking price: $1,885,000 (November, 2020)

Selling price: $1,885,000 (January, 2021)

Taxes: $4,708 (2020)

Days on the market: 50

Listing agents: Paul Johnston and John Bell, Right at Home Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The family space on the main floor exits to a wide deck and back yard.

Right at Home Realty Inc.

Down the street from Dixie Outlet Mall and Lakeview Golf Course, this newly rebuilt property missed the ideal period to catch house hunters in the fall, but it still fetched an early offer following its winter debut. Though that deal quickly dissolved, another proposal solidified after a surge of showings were conducted in the new year.

“In typical circumstances, it would have been listed in September or October but because of delays mostly attributed to product delays, it was later than we had hoped for,” agent Paul Johnston said.

“In that neighbourhood, homes have been selling fairly briskly, but this is a home at a slightly higher price point than typical and it’s also a contemporary home with a modern façade, so it wasn’t necessarily what everyone was looking for. But like everything, eventually the right people found it.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The living and dining areas are open concept.

Right at Home Realty Inc.

Built on the foundations of an old bungalow on a 48-foot-by-125-foot lot, Anacleto Design erected this two-storey, brick structure with four bedrooms and a laundry room upstairs, plus a tandem two-car garage.

The living and dining areas are open concept, as are the casual recreation areas on the main and lower levels. Both spaces also feature sleek fireplaces. The family space on the main floor exits to a wide deck and back yard.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The living area features a sleek fireplace.

Right at Home Realty Inc.

“It’s exciting to see neighbourhoods with slightly older and traditional housing stock being rejuvenated and regenerated by substantial renovations or in some cases new construction,” Mr. Johnston said.

“We had a lot of interest from people right downtown – or more in the [Toronto] core – looking for something still accessible to downtown but that had more breathing room.”

